Genshin Impact 2.8 release time, server downtime, and update patch notes

The next update for Genshin Impact is coming in less than 24 hours and players will finally be able to enjoy the Golden Apple Archipelago island again. In version 2.8, Kaedehara Kazuha, Klee, and Yoimiya will be having their rerun banners, with Shikanoin Heizou featured in the first two banners.

The maintenance time has already been announced by HoYoverse, including the release timings and update patch notes for version 2.8. This article will include the same and important additions in the patch notes for the next version.

Genshin Impact 2.8: Maintenancem and release times, and patch notes

〓Update Schedule〓

Update maintenance begins 2022/07/13 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



According to the above tweet from the official Genshin Impact account, the maintenance will officially start on July 13 at 06:00 am (UTC+8). The maintenance itself is estimated to take five hours, resulting in the release time for version 2.8 to be set at 11:00 am (UTC+8).

Travelers should remember that they will be unable to log in to the game once the maintenance starts. Thus, they need to schedule their game time accordingly and refrain from playing during the maintenance.

Patch notes for Genshin Impact version 2.8

1) Limited-time area: Golden Apple Archipelago

Castle in the Golden Apple Archipelago (Image via HoYoverse)

The rerun island is definitely the main attraction for version 2.8, where players can explore the entire Golden Apple Archipelago again. This time, several buildings have been added to the island, including treasure chests and puzzles to complete.

2) New character and weapon

New character in version 2.8 (Image via HoYoverse)

There will be only one new character and weapon in version 2.8 - Shikanoin Heizou, and the Cursed Blade. For the Anemo unit, Travelers can obtain him by wishing in the Kaedehara Kazuha or Klee rerun banner that will be available right after release.

For the Cursed Blade, it is a free weapon that every player can get as a reward by completing the new quest storyline in Genshin Impact version 2.8.

3) New outfits

's new outfit will be available soon after the V2.8 update. Travelers can purchase it at the Character Outfit Shop!



#GenshinImpact "This outfit reminds me of different times." – Diluc's New Outfit Showcase "Red Dead of Night" #Diluc 's new outfit will be available soon after the V2.8 update. Travelers can purchase it at the Character Outfit Shop!See Full Details >>> "This outfit reminds me of different times." – Diluc's New Outfit Showcase "Red Dead of Night"#Diluc's new outfit will be available soon after the V2.8 update. Travelers can purchase it at the Character Outfit Shop!See Full Details >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/79…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/HGJi2Avp1P

Diluc and Fischl are the two lucky characters in the game that will obtain a new outfit. The former is a paid one, and players can buy it in the shop after the version 2.8 update for 1,980 Genesis Crystals. However, the price will increase after the limited-time discount ends on August 22.

Fischl's skin, on the other hand, is a free outfit as a reward for completing the tasks in the Resonating Visions event.

4) New main story

Travelers who reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests will be able to use a Story Key to unlock Kaedehara Kazuha's Story Quest.



#GenshinImpact #KaedeharaKazuha "Acer Palmatum Chapter" Story Quest OverviewTravelers who reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests will be able to use a Story Key to unlock Kaedehara Kazuha's Story Quest.View here >> "Acer Palmatum Chapter" Story Quest OverviewTravelers who reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests will be able to use a Story Key to unlock Kaedehara Kazuha's Story Quest.View here >>hoyolab.com/article_pre/79…#GenshinImpact #KaedeharaKazuha https://t.co/Qogn7XAhOB

Kazuha will have his second Story Quest in Genshin Impact version 2.8 while Heizou with get his first Hangout Event. Aside from that, there will be multiple limited-time World Quests in the Golden Apple Archipelago and one World Quest in the permanent map.

5) New adjustments & optimizations

Game-changing adjustments have been made by the developers, along with decreasing the difficulty of exploration in the open world, especially for new players.

The attack power of Nobushi, Kairagi, and Specters have been decreased. Reduced Specters' health and resistance to interruption, and increased the health percentage to fill up the Fury Meter. Specters will be affected by the pull effect when they aer not in the expanded state When Travelers are picking an item, the icon of the drop will show the number of its stacks if it is greater than 1.

With the 2.8 update, Travelers will have the opportunity to wish for Klee, Kazuha, and Heizou in Genshin Impact. If they want to experiment with the characters' skills first, they can enter the test run and complete the challenge for experience and Primogem rewards.

