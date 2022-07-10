New Cursed Blade Sword in Genshin Impact: Stats, passive, and ascension materials 

Following the Sumeru Teaser that was released by Genshin Impact's developers on July 9, they have uploaded a new announcement focusing on version 2.8 once again. This time, they revealed a new weapon that wasn't announced during the Special Program, making it a pleasant surprise for the community.

A new 4-star sword, Cursed Blade, will be given for free to each player that completes the new quest storyline that will be released in version 2.8. This article will include stats, passive skills, and ascension materials that are required to upgrade the said weapon in Genshin Impact.

New Cursed Blade stats, sub-stat, and passive skill in Genshin Impact version 2.8

Genshin Impact's brand new weapon, Cursed Blade, is a 4-star sword that will be given for free after Travelers complete a certain quest storyline in the game. While the specifics have not been announced, players can expect it to be Kazuha's new quest that will be released after the 2.8 maintenance update.

Here are the main stats and sub-stats for the Cursed Blade:

Base ATK at Lvl. 90: 510

510 Secondary Stat (ATK) at Lvl. 90: 41.3%

For the passive skill, a Hewing Gale will occur when the wielder of the Cursed Blade will hit the opponent with a Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attack. This effect will deal AoE DMG equal to 180% of the wielder's attack and increase their ATK by 15% for the next 8 seconds. Furthermore, the Hewing Gale effect can only be triggered once every 8 seconds.

For a 4-star weapon, the Cursed Blade has a decent base attack number. There are four other swords with ATK secondary stats such as Lion's Roar, Royal Longsword, The Flute, and Amenoma Kageuchi. However, each of them have different passive skills, making it hard for a comparison.

Judging from the Cursed Blade's passive skills in Genshin Impact, the wielder's ATK seems to play an important role as the Hewing Gale effect will deal damage equal to the character's ATK stats. The sword will also increase the wielder's own attack for a short duration, whether they are on-field or off-field.

Cursed Blade's ascension materials in Genshin Impact 2.8

Materials for the Cursed Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are three important materials that players need to farm to upgrade the free sword:

Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant/Tiger's Bite/One-Horned/Kijin Gloomy Statuette/Dark Statuette/Deathly Statuette Spectral Husk/Spectral Heart/Spectral Nucleus

The Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant can be obtained from the Court of Flowing Sand in Inazuma on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Next are the Gloomy Statuette materials, which can be obtained after defeating Abyss Herald, Abyss Lector, Black Serpent Knight, and Shadowy Husks.

The last material, Spectral Husk, can be obtained by defeating any elemental Specter.

The Cursed Blade is the new free sword in Genshin Impact version 2.8. The effect is decent and players can only find out whether it is a good or bad weapon after its release on July 13.

