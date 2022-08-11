Genshin Impact has a wide range of characters and weapons locked behind a gacha wall. To obtain these gacha items, players require Primogems, the most valuable currency in the game.

Even though it’s not easy to get Primogems for free, HoYoverse often releases redeem codes on special occasions and promotional events. These codes grant free resources, Primogems, and various other rewards. There are currently a few single-use Genshin Impact redeem codes that players can claim on PC, Mobile, PS4, and PS5.

Active Genshin Impact redeem codes to get free Primogems in August 2022

HoYoLAB @HoYoLAB_Mimo HoYo Quiz Matches on July 30 Announced!

Answers Genshin Impact-related questions to win rich amounts of Primogems!

Check it out at HoYo Quiz Matches on July 30 Announced!Answers Genshin Impact-related questions to win rich amounts of Primogems!Check it out at hoyo.link/682TgBA6 🎁HoYo Quiz Matches on July 30 Announced!❔Answers Genshin Impact-related questions to win rich amounts of Primogems!Check it out at hoyo.link/682TgBA6 https://t.co/YkTAT114Cu

HoYoverse releases redeem codes that can be claimed for 300 Primogems every six weeks during the patch sneak-peek livestream. As each of them comes with an expiry date, there aren’t many working codes as of today. However, there are a few that can provide up to 110 Primogems if redeemed soon. These are redeemable only once per account, and users who have already claimed the codes won't be able to use them again.

The two working Genshin Impact redeem codes for August 2022 are:

XTNDKTEBWA59

GENSHINGIFT

Using the first code rewards players with 60 Primogems and 5x Adventurer’s experience. It must be used before August 22, 2022.

Similarly, the second code can be exchanged for 50 Primogems and 3x Hero’s Wits, but there’s no particular expiry date for this one.

Zing💚💜 //kiko\\ @caerullean XTNDKTEBWA59

(Idk if y'all know this yet but there is a new code) XTNDKTEBWA59(Idk if y'all know this yet but there is a new code) https://t.co/AbZOOZLKNe

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes on PC, Mobile, and PS4/PS5

To redeem codes via the in-game menu, players follow these steps:

Launch Genshin Impact Proceed to Paimon Menu > Settings > Account Choose the ‘Redeem Code’ option and a prompt will appear Enter the code and click on Exchange Now close the prompt and go back to Paimon Menu > Mail Click on ‘Claim All’ to receive the Primogems and other rewards in your inventory

Alternate method (via the official website)

Head to https://genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift Sign in to your Hoyoverse/MiHoYo account Choose the correct server Enter the codes in the required text box Click on ‘Redeem’ to receive the rewards via the in-game mail Claim the items from your in-game mail by navigating to Paimon Menu > Mail

Note: While using the method above, players must choose the correct server to be able to redeem the Primogems successfully. Since game progress isn’t shared across servers, it’s also possible to redeem the codes for different profiles on different servers under the same account.

A successful redemption (Image via HoYoverse)

Although most Genshin Impact codes are valid worldwide, some promotional offers are unique to specific servers and users. In such cases, the game may display an “Invalid Code” error.

Players must remember that codes released during Special Programs (aka official version update livestreams) last for 16 hours, whereas promotional codes from other sources may remain valid for weeks. To avoid missing out on free Primogems in August 2022, it’s recommended to use one of the above methods to claim the rewards immediately. To learn more about the upcoming redeem code release dates, players can read up on the version 3.0 Special Program livestream.

