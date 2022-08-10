Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream date and time speculations

Genshin Impact leaks suggest a change in the expected date for the upcoming 3.0 livestream. Based on recent leaks, the 3.0 Special Program is expected to premiere on August 13, 2022.

The 3.0 livestream was originally supposed to premiere on August 12, 2022. However, the Ghost Festival also falls on the same day. The Ghost Festival is considered ominous in Chinese culture, and the developers have reportedly decided to shift the livestream premiere date. Fans can expect an official notice about the 3.0 livestream along with its date and time in a few days.

The following article will cover everything players need to know about the 3.0 livestream date and time from the recent Genshin Impact leaks.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal potential 3.0 livestream date

Genshin Impact will globally release the upcoming patch 3.0 within two weeks. The developers usually host a Special Program a week before version updates to showcase the upcoming content.

Fans may already know from previous leaks that the 3.0 livestream was expected to premiere on August 12, 2022. However, the latest leaks from credible sources state otherwise.

The latest leaks suggest that the newly speculated date for the 3.0 livestream has been changed to August 13, 2022. The reason behind the change was something called the Ghost Festival. According to the Chinese calendar, the Ghost Festival falls on August 12.

Although the leakers referred to it as a holiday, it is considered an ominous day in Chinese culture, and no auspicious events are held on the same day.

Dryyy_ @divnne_dry @SpendYourPrimos for more context , 8.12 is "ghost festival" (the door of realm opens and spirits will be released to the human world) which we deemed it to be ominous , not a holiday just a Chinese culture @SpendYourPrimos for more context , 8.12 is "ghost festival" (the door of realm opens and spirits will be released to the human world) which we deemed it to be ominous , not a holiday just a Chinese culture

The leaks also mention that Genshin Impact fans can expect an official notice about the 3.0 livestream in a couple of days. This notice will inform the community about the official date and time for the Special Program.

Genshin Impact 3.0 Livestream expected time and more details

Fans can consider the previous livestreams and figure out the start time for the upcoming 3.0 livestream. The last three livestreams have premiered live at 08:00 hrs (UTC-4) on Twitch. The same livestreams were then re-broadcasted on the official YouTube channel at 12:00 hrs (UTC-4).

Hence, Fans can assume that Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream will premiere on August 13, 2022, at 08:00 hrs (UTC-4).

As mentioned earlier, the 3.0 Special Program will primarily focus on showcasing upcoming content in patch 3.0. Additionally, fans will also learn about the official banner schedule and new changes and features added to Genshin Impact after the release of Sumeru in patch 3.0.

Fans who follow credible leakers must already have a rough idea about all the latest changes, new features, and upcoming banner schedules.

Here is a quick summary of recent leaks that fans are looking forward to hearing more about in the 3.0 livestream:

Sumeru region

Dendro and New Elemental Reactions

Character Banners (Tighnari, Zhongli, Ganyu, and Kokomi)

Weapon Banners (Hunter's Path and what else?)

Upcoming Sumeru characters

New Akasha System

New Serenitea Pot changes

New Housing system and new furnishings

New Artifact Strongboxes

New Sumeru 4-star craftable weapons

New Events

The upcoming 3.0 Special Program has tons of content to showcase, and fans should tune in to the premiere to enjoy it live on Twitch and YouTube.

