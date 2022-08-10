Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream: Date, time, Redeem Codes for Primogems, and other expected announcements

The Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream is expected to air in the upcoming days. While the exact date hasn't been confirmed by HoYoverse, there are several likey ones to discuss. The possible dates are:

August 12, 2022

August 13, 2022

August 14, 2022

It would take a while to explain why those three dates are the expected ones, so curious readers should read this hyperlinked article to learn more. Otherwise, they should know that Special Programs tend to air on Fridays and typically begins 10 to 12 days before the next Version Update.

Basic Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream information: Expected date, time, and other announcements

The Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream should air between August 12-14, 2022. Most players speculate that August 12, 2022, is the most likely date for the main reason that Special Programs usually air on Fridays. Besides that, some players will inevitably want to know the expected time for this Special Program.

Travelers should understand that the last three Special Programs aired at 8:00 (UTC-4) on Twitch while airing on YouTube shortly afterward at 12:00 (UTC-4). Hence, most players should expect that the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream will start to air at 8:00 (UTC-4) on August 12, 2022.

Expected announcements

Expect plenty of Sumeru-related content (Image via HoYoverse)

The most obvious aspect to predict for the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream is that there will be three temporary Redeem Codes that will give players a total of 300 Primogems along with some other freebies. Those Redeem Codes aren't currently known, but some new players might not have used the current ones. In that case, they should click on the following codes:

Otherwise, they should wait for the new codes to come out. It's also worth mentioning that these temporary codes will only last for about a day, so Travelers are encouraged to use them as soon as they hear about them. These codes will be posted everywhere on social media and other websites, so they won't be hard to find once the Special Program airs.

Another obvious thing to expect is a showcase of Sumeru and its new characters. Leaks confirm that Tighnari, Collei, and Dori will all be playable in this update. Past Special Programs have shown off a quick preview of upcoming playable characters, so the same thing should happen with those three characters in the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream.

The new Archon Quest series should also be similarly highlighted here. Not everything will be spoiled here, obviously, but it should be a good enough preview to get some players hyped up about the new content. On a similar note, they should also expect to see some attention on Dendro, considering it's a brand new Element.

Other common staples of previous Special Programs included event previews and corny jokes, so that's another thing that Travelers can count on seeing in the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream.

HoYoverse is expected to make an announcement regarding the upcoming Version Update and its Special Program in the forthcoming days. If it's not delayed, the aforementioned estimates should prove to be accurate.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul