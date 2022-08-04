Genshin Impact Reminiscent Regimen event guide: How to get 420 primogems for free in Waverider challenge

A new event called Reminiscent Regimen is now available in Genshin Impact, and players can join the challenges to obtain 420 Primogems. There will be six stages inside the event, and each one will be unlocked per day starting from the first day of the event.

The entire event takes place in the Golden Apple Archipelago, and players must complete the 'Summertime Odyssey: I' quest before they can participate. One important thing to note is that the Reminiscent Regimen event must be completed in co-op mode and cannot be played alone.

How to play Reminiscent Regimen in Genshin Impact version 2.8

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Mirages that derive from various adventure experiences have quietly appeared somewhere in the Golden Apple Archipelago. Face the challenges within them and hone your adventuring skills!



Full Details>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/81…



Genshin Impact players can start the Reminiscent Regimen event by teleporting to the Central Isle of the Golden Apple Archipelago. They will encounter the event icon and can interact with it to start the challenge.

There are a total of six challenges, and each will be unlocked on subsequent days starting on August 4.

Descent challenge in Reminiscent Regimen

Descend downwards to complete the challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Only one Descent challenge will be available on the first day of the event. In this theme, players will start from the highest floating platform and must make their way down to the surface of the sea to complete the challenge.

In addition to the main task, Travelers must accumulate scores by collecting Reminiscence Tokens and defeating enemies on various floating platforms.

Collect Aegis of Descent for buff (Image via HoYoverse)

A buff will also be available in this challenge called Aegis of Descent, which comes in the shape of a small cloud. Genshin Impact players can pick the said buff to change the traits of the floating platform below.

The platform below will have a yellow sword icon on it, and enemies on the floating platform will be defeated immediately when any of the characters in the team perform a Plunging Attack.

Raid challenge in Reminiscent Regimen

The Raid challenge is still locked on the first day (Image via HoYoverse)

The Raid challenge will only be available on the third day of the event, August 6. This challenge focuses on sailing Waverider to a destination while collecting Reminiscene Tokens and defeating opponents on a floating platform.

Players can glide to the floating platform by moving their Waverider atop the Waverider Mooring Points. This mechanism will create a wind current that will help players board the floating platforms.

Convoy challenge in Reminiscent Regimen

The Convoy challenge is still locked in the first day (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players may be familiar with the concept of the Convoy challenge as it is quite similar to the daily quest where they need to protect a slime balloon to its destination. In this challenge, Travelers will protect the Driftstone Raft that automatically moves to the final checkpoint.

Enemies on floating platforms will try to destroy the raft from all sides, so players must defeat all of them for a smooth-sailing challenge. In addition, Travelers must also collect Repair Parts and Drift Energy near their enemies to replenish the raft's energy and durability for the entire challenge.

By completing all challenges within the Reminiscent Regimen event, Genshin Impact gamers will receive 420 Primogems and many other rewards that can be claimed from the event page.

