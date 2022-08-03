Genshin Impact Reminiscent Regimen event: Release date, rewards and gameplay details

A new event will soon be available in Genshin Impact, and this time, it focuses solely on teamwork. The Reminiscent Regimen event will take place in the Golden Apple Archipelago, and players must face challenges within the mirage to gain rewards.

Travelers can only participate in this co-op event by reaching Adventure Rank 32 and completing 'Quest Summertime Odyssey: I' that was already available in the game. Here's everything players can expect from the Reminiscent Regimen event in Genshin Impact.

Reminiscent Regimen gameplay details in Genshin Impact 2.8

Genshin Impact's new event, Reminiscent Regimen, will be available in the game on August 4 at 10 AM (Server Time). Since it is a co-op-only event, players are recommended to play this event when their internet connection is stable to avoid lag.

The Reminiscent Regimen event features three themes:

Descent Raid Convoy

Each theme has two challenges, and for the first six days of the event, one challenge will be unlocked each day. Players must complete various types of scoring objectives to gain points. The rewards that Travelers receive are based on the accumulated scores.

Descent Challenge in the Reminiscent Regimen

Start from the top of the platforms (Image via HoYoverse)

As the name suggests, Genshin Impact players will start from the highest platform in the sky and descend downwards to reach the surface of the sea within the time limit to complete the challenge.

Defeat opponents for more points (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers must collect the Tokens and defeat all opponents on various floating platforms to gain a better score. There is also an Aegis of Descent, a unique trait that will emerge on the Floating Platform that will change the traits of the said platform and aid players in the challenge.

Raid Challenge in the Reminiscent Regimen

Sail the Waverider to the destination (Image via HoYoverse)

Raid challenges will see Genshin Impact players navigate their Waverider within the time limit to reach a certain area. Players must then board floating platforms and defeat all the opponents on them.

To reach the floating platforms, players need to sail their Waverider on top of Waverider Mooring Points to activate wind currents that will help their characters glide above the platforms.

Convoy Challenge in the Reminiscent Regimen

Driftstone Raft and Propulsion Device (Image via HoYoverse)

The final challenge is the Convoy Challenge, where Genshin Impact players must protect a Driftstone Raft that automatically moves towards a destination. The challenge will be considered a success if the raft reaches its destination within the time limit without any severe damage.

Repair Parts and Drift Energy (Image via HoYoverse)

There are multiple ways by which players can help the raft reach its destination. Picking up Repair Parts and Drift Energy to repair the raft and replenish the Propulsion Device energy is one of them. Another option is to destroy the Ominous Obstacles to keep the raft moving uninterrupted.

During the event, players need to reach certain scores on each challenge to obtain rewards such as Primogems, Hero's Wit, Talent Level-Up Materials, and Mora.

