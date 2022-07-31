5 best Genshin Impact teams for Hidden Strife (Day 5) Dire difficulty challenge

Genshin Impact has cranked up the difficulty of Hidden Strife on day five, adding Rock Shieldwall Mitachurls and Stonehide Lawachurl as the powerful opponents. In addition, the Ley Line also only provides a buff for Claymore users in the party.

This may lead players to narrow down their characters to focus only on claymore characters in the party to take advantage of the bonuses. However, there are many other units that can be taken advantage of during this challenge, even if they did not receive the Ley Line Residues buff.

Top 5 Genshin Impact team compositions for Hidden Strife Puissant Calibre Challenge

The Geo Shield of Rock Shieldwall Mitachurl and Stonehide Lawachurl in Genshin Impact are weak against Claymore and Geo attacks. However, one elemental reaction can also deal huge damage against the said shield, which is Overload. The combination of Pyro and Electro can create an explosion, deal AoE Pyro damage, and effectively break Geo shields.

5) Chongyun + Ganyu + Mona + Venti

This team has a different style than the Overload theme in the following line-ups. It is a Freeze team, with Chongyun as the claymore character to stack the Afterimaged Might buff and Cryo Resonance.

The team will likely have a hard time destroying the Geo Shield of Stonehide Lawachurl. However, it will have an easy time annihilating the earlier powerful opponents, Blazing Axe Mitachurl and Rock Shieldwall Mitachurl. That alone will give the team enough time to defeat Lawachurl gradually.

4) Beidou + Xingqiu + Xiangling + Bennett

Similar to the Genshin Impact team listed below can be used with Bennett as a replacement for Fischl. While this action may result in a lack of Elemental Particles to recharge Energy, Genshin Impact players can trigger Overload more often with Bennett's skills in addition to the attack bonus he provides from Elemental Burst.

3) Beidou + Fischl + Xingqiu + Xiangling

Electro Resonance for consistent Energy (Image via HoYoverse)

A full 4-star Genshin Impact character line-up should not be underestimated as it is also suitable for completing the challenge. Instead of Diluc, gamers can switch to Beidou as she is also a force to be reckoned with.

With two Electro units in the team, Elemental Particle is no longer a problem as Electro Resonance can help create them. This way, the whole team can gain Energy faster and spam their Elemental Burst.

2) Diluc + Xingqiu + Fischl + Xiangling

Diluc and other characters in the team (Image via HoYoverse)

This fifth challenge from Hidden Strife is clearly giving players who have Diluc a chance to add him to the team finally. Once the challenge starts, Travelers can focus his efforts on attacking the mobs to stack Afterimage Might buffs.

Players should then switch to other characters for their Skills and Burst that can help in triggering Overload to destroy the Geo shield's from powerful opponents. Diluc can stay being the on-field DPS as Xingqiu, Fischl, and Xiangling's roles in this team are as the team's off-field support.

1) Raiden Shogun + Xingqiu + Xiangling + Beidou

Raiden Shogun as the DPS in the team against powerful opponents (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun and her national team have managed to complete the Puissant Calibre challenge in Dire Straits mode. Beidou is on the team to stack the Afterimaged Might bonus and Electro Resonance.

Once powerful opponents start spawning, players can switch to Raiden, Xingqiu, and Xiangling for continuous Elemental Skills and Bursts that can deal huge amounts of damage against all the powerful opponents.

While Dire Straits mode does not provide any valuable rewards other than Mystic Enhancement Ores, it is a trial by fire that Genshin Impact players can be proud of once they complete the challenge.

