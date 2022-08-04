Best characters for Reminiscent Regimen event in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's new event, Reminiscent Regimen, has begun in Phase II of version 2.8. Travelers will have to join hands in a co-op session to tackle new challenges in this event. Players will have to work together with friends or strangers to stand a chance of winning around 420 Primogems from rewards.

Only one out of six challenges can be accessed since the rest of the levels are time-gated. Every day, a new challenge will be unlocked for players to participate in.

Some characters will have an easier time completing some of the challenges than others. The following article will cover some of the best characters to use in the latest Genshin Impact event.

Best characters to use in Reminiscent Regimen in Genshin Impact 2.8

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Mirages that derive from various adventure experiences have quietly appeared somewhere in the Golden Apple Archipelago. Face the challenges within them and hone your adventuring skills!



Full Details>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/81…



#GenshinImpact "Reminiscent Regimen" Gameplay DetailsMirages that derive from various adventure experiences have quietly appeared somewhere in the Golden Apple Archipelago. Face the challenges within them and hone your adventuring skills!Full Details> "Reminiscent Regimen" Gameplay DetailsMirages that derive from various adventure experiences have quietly appeared somewhere in the Golden Apple Archipelago. Face the challenges within them and hone your adventuring skills!Full Details>hoyolab.com/article_pre/81…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/E6XJezplQK

Reminiscent Regimen is Genshin Impact's latest event after entering the second phase of version 2.8. The event presents a series of co-op challenges divided into three themes. Here is a quick summary of all three themes:

Descent: Players will start from a high floating platform, and the goal is to reach sea level. Travelers must fight enemies on the way and collect enough token Reminiscence tokens within the time limit.

Raid: Gamers must navigate the sea using Waveriders to reach the goal. They must use the wind currents to board floating platforms to fight enemies.

Convoy: Players must work together to protect the convoy from enemies until the convoy reaches the goal.

Players can choose to complete these challenges either with their friends or by joining strangers in a co-op session. Currently, only the Descent-themed challenges can be accessed. The trick to quickly finishing these challenges is to throw enemies off the platform instead of fighting them.

Players with certain characters on their roster will have a much easier time completing these levels than others. Here is a list of the best characters that will help players complete the levels without much difficulty:

1) Kazuha

Kaedehara Kazuha (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kaedehara Kazuha is the biggest comfort character pick players can use for the latest event. He will be most effective when it comes to grouping mobs of enemies or getting back up on the platform using his Elemental Skill if players make a mistake.

2) Kamisato Ayato

Kamisato Ayato (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kamisato Ayato is known for his long Elemental Burst and his quick fire rate when he casts his Elemental Skill. His kit is especially helpful when there are multiple elements in the party, and he can attack multiple enemies with his AoE Elemental Skill.

3) Jean

It never hurts to have a healer in the team, and Jean is a great pick to fill that role. Even though there are other healers that are more potent, Jean is preferred for this event since she can easily knock back enemies off the platforms with her charged attacks or Elemental Skill.

4) Kamisato Ayaka

Kamisato Ayaka (Image via Genshin Impact)

Like her older brother, Ayaka also excels at handling multiple enemies. Kamisato Ayaka will also help trigger numerous reactions if the player's party consists of different elemental characters.

5) Shikanoin Heizou

Shikanoin Heizou (Image via Genshin Impact)

Shikanoin Heizou is a new 4-star Catalyst user. With a little bit of crowd control and a DPS-style kit, Heizou is a fun character players can use to cruise through in the event.

Reminiscent Regimen has certain criteria that players must fulfill if they want to participate. Players must be at least Adventure Rank 32 or above and have completed the 'Summertime Odyssey: I' Story Quest.

The event will be active from August 4 to August 15, 2022. Players can win around 70 Primogems per challenge across all six challenges.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far