Best Weapons for Kazuha in Genshin Impact: Iron Sting, Favonius sword, and more

With Genshin Impact's latest patch, Kaedehara Kazuha finally returns to character event banners. Fans without Kazuha have been eagerly waiting for this rerun for almost a year. Kaedehara Kazuha can be paired with several existing swords in-game for different builds. Here is a quick summary of all the best weapons for Kazuha:

Freedom Sworn

Jade Cutter

Mistsplitter Reforged

Summit Shaper

Iron Sting

Favonius Sword

Sacrificial Sword

Skyward Blade

The value of these swords highly depends on Kazuha's build. Here is everything players need to know about the best swords to use for Kazuha in Genshin Impact.

The best Genshin Impact swords for Kazuha

Different builds can be used on Kaedehara Kazuha, where he can take advantage of various sword weapons. Although the meta suggests that Kazuha's support build provides the most value to the party, players can also build him as a DPS or Sub-DPS.

Best swords for DPS Kazuha builds

Genshin Impact players can build DPS Kazuha with the general attack, Anemo DMG Bonus, and Crit stats.

DPS Kazuha will contribute highly to the team's overall damage but will be lacking when providing support through his passive talents, which requires players to stack Elemental Mastery on him. Building a DPS Kazuha also means he might not have enough energy to spam his Elemental Burst every rotation.

Here are the best swords for DPS Kazuha:

Freedom Sworn

Gio @giorevh THANK YOU FOR BRINGING FREEDOM SWORN HOME TO ME HOYOVERSE YESSSSSSSSS THANK YOU FOR BRINGING FREEDOM SWORN HOME TO ME HOYOVERSE YESSSSSSSSS https://t.co/awAVEbYauX

As a signature weapon for Kazuha, this sword can be effectively used for both support and damage builds. The base stats significantly boost Kazuha's Base ATK and Elemental Mastery.

Jade Cutter

When paired with Jade Cutter, Kazuha can deal a significant amount of damage to enemies. The weapon has high base ATK stats and also provides Crit Rate as secondary stats.

Mistsplitter Reforged

Mistsplitter Reforged (Image via Genshin Impact)

Mistsplitter Reforged with Kazuha is similar to Jade Cutter except for the fact that the weapon has Crit DMG as secondary stats. The passive of Mistsplitter increases elemental damage and provides an additional elemental damage bonus.

Summit Shaper

♡☆Marceline ⁷ SEEING TXT♡ @korras_gf 0 intertwined fates

5/90 pity

spent my wishes on the weapons banner and got summit shaper! might use it with kazuha! 0 intertwined fates 5/90 pity spent my wishes on the weapons banner and got summit shaper! might use it with kazuha! https://t.co/7avqyQylXj

The Summit Shaper is an ATK% weapon that players can use on Kazuha for DPS builds. However, players will need a character in the party to provide Kazuha with shields to take full advantage of the sword's passive.

Best swords for support Kazuha builds

Swords to use for support builds (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kazuha's support build revolves around his Ascension 4 Talent, which is one of the core elements of his support capability. By triggering swirl reactions, Kazuha's passive talent provides him and his party members with an Elemental DMG Bonus based on Kazuha's Elemental Mastery.

For support builds, players need to focus on triple EM builds, or an ER/EM/EM build. Here are the best swords for a support Kazuha:

Freedom Sworn

Iron Sting

Skyward Blade

Favonius Sword

Sacrificial Sword

Players will need plenty of energy alongside EM to spam Kazuha's Burst in every rotation. Skyward Blade, Favonius Sword and Sacrificial Sword will help players achieve that. All of these swords have energy recharge as their sub-stats but have different passive effects in Genshin Impact.

However, if players have enough energy and have managed to build a triple EM or an ER/EM/EM build for Kazuha, then Iron Sting is the best 4-star sword they can use to get maximum value from his support capabilities.

