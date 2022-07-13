Genshin Impact Sea Ganoderma locations: Kazuha’s ascension material details

Kazuha requires 168 Sea Ganodermas to fully ascend in Genshin Impact, so players have quite a bit of farming to do if they just recently got him. It's not a particularly common item to use as an Ascension Material, so players aren't likely to have farmed too many of them beforehand.

This item is available all over Inazuma. Due to its abundance, some players won't even have to wait for its spawns to be reset. Travelers who already have enough to max out Kazuha won't need much farming, but those who haven't even started might wish to use this guide for this particular Ascension Material.

All Sea Ganoderma locations in Genshin Impact for new Kazuha mains to look out for

New Kazuha mains need to farm the following Ascension Materials to max out his level:

1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments

9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks

6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones

168 Sea Ganodermas

18 Treasure Hoarder Insignias

30 Silver Raven Insignias

36 Golden Raven Insignias

420,000 Mora

Plenty of items for players to obtain, but the 168 Sea Ganodermas might stick out the most to some gamers. Thankfully, this item is surprisingly bountiful in the wild, with almost enough spawns shown in the above interactive map. They primarily grow around Inazuma's various islands on the coasts near water.

Travelers can manipulate this interactive map however they see fit. It's pretty easy to use, so zoom in and out with the mouse while panning through it via clicking (or touching a touch screen).

Shop and NPCs

What Obata looks like (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two main NPCs to speak to in this instance. The first one is Obata, which sells five of this Ascension Material every three days for 1,000 Mora each. The second is Mirai, who will give players four Sea Ganoderma for free the first time players pick a specific dialogue branch.

Genshin Impact players can find Obata slightly southeast of the westernmost Teleport Waypoint in Ritou. At the bottom of the shop screen is an indicator telling players when his stock will refresh.

Her offer only lasts one time (Image via HoYoverse)

Mirai can be found east of Bourou Village on Watatsumi Island. Select the following options to get four free Sea Ganodermas:

Where's your older brother gone? Do be careful.

She's north of the Waverider Waypoint on the southern side of Watatsumi Island. There is a Teleport Waypoint east of her that Genshin Impact players can teleport to and then make a short trek toward her. Remember that all players can only get this freebie once per account.

Gardening

It's very cheap to get (Image via HoYoverse)

The final method involves Genshin Impact's Serenitea Pot. Talk to Tubby, select Realm Depot, and select Creatures of the Realm. Make sure to buy the Sea Ganoderma Cutting option listed here. This seed can be planted in the Orderly Meadow, giving players one Sea Ganoderma per seed in two days and 22 hours.

Aside from all these methods, it is the Test Run that should coincide with Kazuha's rerun. Genshin Impact players can get three of this Ascension Material via this method, which can be done in almost a minute.

