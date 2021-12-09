Genshin Impact: Cross-platform and cross-progression support details

Fortunately for its playerbase, Genshin Impact has had both cross-platform play and cross-progression support for a while now. The 2.0 update brought cross-progression between PlayStation users and other platforms, although there are a few caveats for players to consider.

For example, the following items don't retain their full effect outside of the PS4 and PS5:

Sword of Descension

Predator

Wings of Descension

In Wings of Descension's case, it becomes Wings of First Flight when players use it on non-PlayStation platforms. That's not the only limitation. Genesis Crystals also don't transfer between any platform, albeit for a different reason.

What Genshin Impact players should know about cross-platform and cross-progression support

It's worth mentioning that there aren't many notable limitations to cross-progression between Android, PC, and iOS. All three can incorporate a miHoYo account, so as long as the player memorizes their username and password, they can play with the same account on those platforms.

However, things get tricky when trying to play on a PS4 or PS5 with an account created on other devices.

Cross-progression between PSN and miHoYo Accounts

Players have to link their PSN and miHoYo Accounts, and there could be two possible scenarios. The first method involves a PC or mobile player trying to play with their account on a PlayStation console, and the second option is the reverse of the previous one.

Scenario 1:

Use a PSN that has never logged in to Genshin Impact. Open the game. Link the account through the first pop-up window.

Scenario 2:

Open Genshin Impact on the relevant PlayStation console. Go to Settings. Go to Account. Go to User Center. Use the Link Account option and follow its directions.

It's essential that the email address is not already associated with a Genshin Impact account on the other platform for initiating cross-progression between PlayStation and other platforms.

Cross-platform play in Genshin Impact

To cross-platform play with a buddy, do the following:

Be at least Adventure Rank 16. Add the relevant player(s) as friend(s) in-game. Invite them to the party.

Cross-platform play will work if the gamers are on the same server and fulfill the previous requirements. The four servers are:

American

European

Asian

SAR

If they're not on the same server, they won't be able to connect to cross-platform play. Unlike cross-progression, there aren't any other noticeable limitations for crossplay between the various consoles.

No official confirmation is available on the Nintendo Switch's release date at the time of writing this article, and the information above is subject to change.

