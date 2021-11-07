Does Genshin Impact auto save? Progressing saving features explained

Most Genshin Impact players are familiar with the game's autosave feature, but it's an element that new players may want to understand. Essentially, everything the player does is saved to an online server.

Genshin Impact has zero manual saves. Thus, a player cannot reload past saves to try and get back their Primogems if they get bad pulls. The auto-save feature is almost instant, so new players don't have to worry about their progress.

How Genshin Impact auto saving works

Genshin Impact utilizes auto saves (Image via miHoYo)

Everything the player does in Genshin Impact is automatically saved to an online server. Consider the following scenario:

A player spends all of their Intertwined Fates and Primogems on a banner and rage quits by brute-forcing the game to close. They will then open the game again, only to discover that their Intertwined Fates and Primogems are still gone.

There was no attempt to manually save the game or exit the game the usual way, but auto-saves still occur. This data isn't saved locally, either.

This scenario applies to all items and other activities of Genshin Impact.

What is saved locally?

Screenshots are available for the player to view (Image via Genshin Impact)

Some items are saved locally and aren't related to autosaves. For example, screenshots are saved locally. Using the above image as an example, anything taken by the Kamera gadget will include the Genshin Impact logo on the bottom right.

On a PC, one can find screenshots through "Program Files > Genshin Impact > Genshin Impact Game > Screenshots." Astute players will notice other files and folders in these directories, but they primarily affect how the game runs rather than the player's account.

Other auto save details

Genshin Impact players keep their characters thanks to cross-progression (Image via Genshin Impact)

Everything else is saved to the player's account. Players need to remember their login details to access their accounts on other devices. However, there are some notable exceptions to cross-progression.

PlayStation players will need to link their PSN account to their MiHoYo account to enable cross saves. Certain items, like Genesis Crystals, will not transfer over. One's account is only stored on one server, so an American account doesn't autosave to the European server.

Regardless of the platform or server the player is on, autosaves work the same way. Whatever the player does is automatically stored somewhere other than on the player's device.

