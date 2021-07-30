How to cross save Genshin Impact on PS4, PS5, PC, and Mobile

Utilizing the cross save feature in Genshin Impact will allow the player to play the game on any device (PS4, PS5, PC, or mobile).

Not every game has a cross save feature, but Genshin Impact does. However, it didn't always have the ability to let players play their PlayStation-origin accounts on PC and vice versa. Fortunately, the 2.0 update changed that, and now Genshin Impact players can play the game on any device it's available on.

Cross saves between PC, Android, and iOS are exceptionally easy for the player to utilize. Likewise, playing the game on either the PS4 or PS5 is simple, as it's tied to the PSN. However, most players wonder how to play their beloved Genshin Impact account from a PlayStation account to the other three platforms (or vice versa).

Genshin Impact: Cross save between the PS4, PS5, PC, and Mobile

Sometimes, Genshin Impact players wish to play Genshin Impact on more platforms than just one of them. Fortunately, it's easy to do.

Cross save between PC and mobile devices

Players just need to remember their login details for this type of cross save (Image via Genshin Impact)

This method is incredibly simple, as all the Genshin Impact player needs is to remember their login details. The same email address and password will work between iOS, Android, and PC.

Everything on the player's account will be transferred like normal. It's incredibly convenient and it's done instantly.

Cross save between the PS4 and PS5

This is similar to the previous point, except with the player's PSN. Players don't lose access to playing on the PS4 just because they play on the PS5.

Cross save between PlayStation to other devices

All of this takes place on a PlayStation console (Image via PlayStation)

This method is a tad more difficult than the previous methods. miHoYo documents two official methods for utilizing cross save between PS4/PS5 and PC/mobile. The first one involves players who haven't logged onto the game with a PSN yet and one that does involve their PSN.

The first case requires players to open up Genshin Impact on their PS4 or PS5. Then, follow the instruction in the pop-up window to link the email address the player uses for PC/mobile. Make sure not to skip this pop-up window, as then this method won't work anymore.

The second case will have the player log in to their PlayStation console once again. From here, go to the following:

Settings Account User Center Link Account

Make sure to link an email that is not currently tied to a miHoYo account.

Important notes about the cross save feature in Genshin Impact

There are some minor things to remember (Image via miHoYo)

Cross saves work when they're tied to the same server (i.e. a player can't link their Asian server account with their American one). Also, players cannot unlink their accounts once they're linked.

Players can still use their PSN to log in on PlayStation devices and their email for other platforms. They also cannot link two separate accounts with progress on both accounts.

Genshin Impact players can see which account they're linked to by going to the User Center. Remember, it cannot be unlinked as of right now.

Also, Genesis Crystals are not transferred between the PS4/PS5 and PC/mobile. There will be two separate friends lists as well.

