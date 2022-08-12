Genshin Impact 2.8 redeem codes: How to get free Primogems today

Genshin Impact 2.8 redeem codes often provide players with extra Primogems to help them summon powerful 5-star characters.

It can be quite a chore to gather currency in the game. Primogems can be earned by completing various quests, such as daily commissions, but an extra bit of currency via redeem codes is always appreciated.

Genshin Impact redeem codes are periodically released by miHoYo. The developers often release them during special programs or in celebration of a milestone or event.

The latest redeem codes can bring players closer to obtaining characters like Yoimiya or even help them save up for future characters like Tighnari or Nahida. Players will want to make sure they utilize them as soon as possible because they will expire after a certain time period.

Genshin Impact players can get over 100 Primogems with the help of the latest redeem codes

Zing💚💜 //kiko\\ @caerullean XTNDKTEBWA59

(Idk if y'all know this yet but there is a new code) XTNDKTEBWA59(Idk if y'all know this yet but there is a new code) https://t.co/AbZOOZLKNe

The Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream is set to arrive in just a day or so. It will come packed with redeem codes that will provide up to 300 Primogems. This will allow players to easily get extra summons for the next update.

Players will want to make sure they tune into the livestream if they want 300 Primogems that they can use for future characters like Tighnari and Collei.

Genshin Memes @GenshinMemes

As usual, we will be watching it and we'll be sharing updates and most importantly the livestream codes so stay tuned!



Twitch:

Countdown:

#GenshinImpact #Genshin_Impact #Sumeru Genshin Impact's 3.0 Livestream is coming!As usual, we will be watching it and we'll be sharing updates and most importantly the livestream codes so stay tuned!Twitch: twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Countdown: timeanddate.com/countdown/gene… Genshin Impact's 3.0 Livestream is coming! As usual, we will be watching it and we'll be sharing updates and most importantly the livestream codes so stay tuned!Twitch: twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…Countdown: timeanddate.com/countdown/gene…#GenshinImpact #Genshin_Impact #Sumeru https://t.co/Y72kEt1KUY

For now, though, players can acquire over 100 Primogems using these two redeem codes:

XTNDKTEBWA59

GENSHINGIFT

The first redeem code will provide players with 60 Primogems, along with five Adventurer's Experience, which can be used to level up characters and boost their strength. The code expires on August 22, so fans should make sure to use it quickly before it stops working.

The second code is yet to expire, and it will provide players with 50 Primogems and three Heroes Wits.

How to use Genshin Impact redeem codes

Using redeem codes in Genshin Impact is easy. The method is pretty much the same on all platforms.

To use redeem codes, players must first navigate to the game's settings menu and head to the account tab. They should then select the Redeem Code button, and a prompt will appear where they can input the code.

After entering the redeem code, players will instantly receive the rewards in their accounts, provided the code is still valid.

Apart from the settings menu, players can also use redeem codes on the game's official code redemption page. They can click on this link to be redirected to the page. Once they are on the page, players can select their server and enter the redeem code in the text box.

With the 3.0 livestream just a few days away, players will have plenty of new redeem codes to use. It should be noted that these codes will expire a few days after the livestream ends.

Genshin Impact's Primogem redemption codes can make getting new characters much easier. For this reason, players should make sure that they're taking advantage of all the available codes.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh