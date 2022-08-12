Genshin Impact 3.0: Sumeru release date, Dendro characters, and livestream date for all regions

Genshin Impact will bring players to the new region of Sumeru soon, with the 3.0 update launching in just a few weeks. Once the update arrives, fans will be able to explore a massive new region, interact with a brand new element, and uncover tons of secrets.

Players will definitely want to make sure they're ready for the 3.0 update, and they can find out more about the upcoming update here. They can also learn about when the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream will begin, allowing them to get a sneak peek at the new update.

What can players expect in Genshin Impact 3.0?

Genshin Impact 3.0 is set to be released by the end of this month, with the predicted release date being August 24, 2022. Players who have been waiting to enter Sumeru will want to clear their schedule to make sure they'll be able to enter the region and uncover its secrets.

Sumeru will arrive with a ton of new content, including a massive set of areas to explore along with tons of loot to find and characters to meet. Fans won't want to miss out on it when it launches, as it will be one of the biggest updates in the game so far.

Dendro characters getting released in 3.0

The Dendro Element is one of the game's most fascinating additions so far, bringing a ton of nuance to the combat system. The element will react with several other elements to create powerful new reactions that can wipe enemies out with ease.

The 3.0 update will launch with two Dendro characters, the 4-star Collei and the 5-star Tighnari. Both of these characters are archers, wielding bows to utilize their unique element.

Tighnari, in particular, looks to be a powerful single target DPS character who can tear through enemies with repeated applications of Dendro. Players will want to try and fit Dendro into their new teams if possible, as it will radically shift the game's meta when it releases in the 3.0 update.

Fans will also gain access to the Traveler's latent Dendro abilities, making it even easier to utilize the new element. Other future characters like Nahida and Al-Haitham will bring even more to Dendro, making this element one to keep an eye on going forward.

When is the 3.0 livestream?

Genshin Memes @GenshinMemes

As usual, we will be watching it and we'll be sharing updates and most importantly the livestream codes so stay tuned!



Twitch:

Countdown:

#GenshinImpact #Genshin_Impact #Sumeru Genshin Impact's 3.0 Livestream is coming!As usual, we will be watching it and we'll be sharing updates and most importantly the livestream codes so stay tuned!Twitch: twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Countdown: timeanddate.com/countdown/gene… Genshin Impact's 3.0 Livestream is coming! As usual, we will be watching it and we'll be sharing updates and most importantly the livestream codes so stay tuned!Twitch: twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…Countdown: timeanddate.com/countdown/gene…#GenshinImpact #Genshin_Impact #Sumeru https://t.co/Y72kEt1KUY

Genshin Impact's Version 3.0 special program announcement will take place on August 13, at 8:00 am UTC-4. Players around the world will be able to tune into the livestream and see the earliest information about the new region of Sumeru, allowing them to get a sneak peek at what's coming in the next update.

The livestream will begin on Twitch at 5:00 am PST, 8:00 am EST, and 1:00 pm BST, and fans will want to make sure they're able to tune in live for Primogems, special events, and more.

Genshin Impact 3.0 is just around the corner, and players won't want to miss out on its amazing new content.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish