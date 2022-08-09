Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: New Dendro resonance, artifact bonuses, and reactions explained

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks revealed tons of information about Dendro, and it looks like it will be one of the most impactful additions to the game. Players will want to ensure they are prepared to utilize Dendro in their teams as soon as possible, as it will be a massive shift to the game's meta.

With new artifacts, resonances, and reactions to account for, they have a ton to think about when Dendro releases later this year.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks explained

Genshin Impact's reaction system has tons of different effects that users must keep in mind as they explore the title's massive world. There are various elements to mix and match, and the title's 3.0 update will bring a brand new element to the mix.

Dendro is the signature element of Sumeru, and it arrives alongside reactions, a new resonance, and an artifact set. Here's what we know so far.

Dendro resonance

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel

Affected by Pyro for 40% less time. Increases Max HP by 25%.



Dendro resonance:

1. +50 EM

2. Upon triggering Burning/Catalyze/Bloom: nearby party members +30 EM for 6s

Dendro resonance will bring some insane boosts to Elemental Mastery, and gamers will want to utilize it alongside reaction-based characters or those who scale with the stat. Characters like Tighnari will benefit from the boosted EM, providing 50 EM flat just by having two Dendro characters.

Dendro resonance will bring some insane boosts to Elemental Mastery, and gamers will want to utilize it alongside reaction-based characters or those who scale with the stat. Characters like Tighnari will benefit from the boosted EM, providing 50 EM flat just by having two Dendro characters.

Players will also gain an additional 30 EM for six seconds after triggering Burning/Catalyze/Bloom and another 20 EM after triggering Aggravate/Spread/Hyperbloom/Burgeon. This resonance will be one to look for in a Dendro team.

Dendro artifacts

daily dendro 🌱 sumeru! @dendrosdaily



- Memories of the Deep Forest

The two artifact sets in 3.0!

- Memories of the Deep Forest

- Ornamental Gold Dream

The Memories of the Deep Forest artifact set is a Dendro-focused set that will accompany the Genshin Impact 3.0 update. It will be ideal for on-field Dendro carries and off-field Dendro supports.

This set boosts Dendro damage significantly, with its two-piece set bonus increasing Dendro DMG Bonus by 15%. The four-piece bonus will reduce Dendro Resistance by 25% for eight seconds after dealing Elemental DMG to enemies, and this can trigger even while the character is off-field.

This will be ideal for many of Dendro's characters who deal pure Dendro damage.

Dendro reactions

Dendro reactions have tons of depth, and there are lots of things to factor in while users utilize the new element. There are three main reactions that Dendro can feature in, with Dendro + Pyro, Dendro + Electro, and Dendro + Hydro making up the big three.

Dendro + Pyro is the simplest one, causing DOT damage to enemies that scales off of Elemental Mastery.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel



Q: What is Quicken?

A: AKA Catalyze.



Q: What is the damage formula?

Spread/Aggravate grant flat damage equals to LevelMultiplier×ReactionCoeff×[1+(5×EM)/(EM+1200)]. ReactionCoeff is 1.25 for Spread and 1.15 for Aggravate. The buffs benefit from crit.

Dendro + Electro creates the Catalyze reaction, which allows gamers to deal more Electro damage or Dendro damage depending on how they utilize it. This reaction will be vital to using characters like Tighnari and Cyno, allowing players to increase their damage by a significant amount.

Fans will want to ensure they take advantage of this element to maximize their efficiency in battle.

nephew alt @alt_erii

Damage from the fruit will deal damage for both you and enemy within range.

Bloom reaction with Mona and Tighnari.

Damage from the fruit will deal damage for both you and enemy within range.

Bloom is the reaction between Dendro and Hydro, and it has lots of variations in combat, allowing users to take advantage of different team compositions. Upon causing the elemental reaction, they have many options for dealing damage, as the reaction will spawn a tiny seed that grows over time.

By striking the seed with differing elements, different types of damage will occur, allowing gamers to mix up how they battle.

Genshin Impact fans will want to ensure they take advantage of the game's new tutorials when Dendro releases to make sure they take full advantage of the new element.

