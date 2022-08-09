Genshin Impact Drama Phantasmagoria quest guide with all locations

Genshin Impact has a ton of world quests for players to complete, and the Golden Apple Archipelago event has added even more. While exploring Fischl's island, players may have come across the Drama Phantasmagoria quest, which is a long set of puzzles that can take quite a while to solve. Luckily, fans can quickly complete each of these quests as long as they know the locations of each of the actors.

This article will help players easily complete the Drama Phantasmagoria quest and gather the many rewards it holds.

Drama Phantasmagoria in Genshin Impact: How to complete one of the game's longest quests

The Drama Phantasmagoria quest is one of the quests in Genshin Impact's latest event, the Golden Apple Archipelago. Finishing it will take quite a while, not because of its difficulty but because of the length of the dialogue required to finish it.

Luckily, players can complete it relatively quickly as long as they know the puzzle solutions, though they'll still have to sit through the dialogue. Players can find the locations and puzzle solutions below:

Beginning the quest

The new quest begins here (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

You can take on Drama Phantasmagoria once you've completed the main story on Fischl's island. After this is completed, you'll need to head up to the Twilight Theater Head and speak to Fischl, and he will relay the issue at hand and provide several tutorials on how the mechanics of the event work. You will want to pay attention during this section, as the early tutorial explains how the rest of the event will play out.

The statue order for the tutorial (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Once the tutorial is complete, you can head out to the other islands to complete the acts on each of them. Completing these will grant tons of rewards, so you'll want to make sure you do each of them.

There are plenty of these quests to complete, but you can take breaks in between each one, giving you plenty of room to finish.

Twinning Isle Interlude I

Interlude I, first half (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first interlude takes place in the southern part of the islands, where you can teleport and head east to find the first theater. Set up the theater activities as the tutorial explained and watch the prologue before inserting the actors on the stage. The order is from left to right during the first half, making it a quick puzzle to complete.

Interlude I, second half (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the second half, you'll need to send more actors to the stage, starting with the one closest to the bench. From there, send up the actor at the far right, followed by the one in the center. Once you reach the fourth actor, you'll have to find a statue off to the side named Arnold, who will serve as the replacement for the Old Guard. After this, send up the final actor to complete this quest segment.

Twinning Isle Interlude II

Interlude II: first half (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second interlude can be found at the northern waypoint on the Twinning Isle, and you will need to head southeast to locate this Interlude theater. Begin the play as usual, and follow the order above to send the actors onto the stage. As with the last interlude, the order follows left to right, making it a quick half to complete.

Interlude II: second half (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the second half, simply reverse the order from the initial half, ignoring the statue that appears in the distance. That statue isn't necessary for the performance, and once the three actors have been sent in, you can move on to the third interlude.

Twinning Isle Interlude III

The third interlude is found here (Image via Genshin Impact)

The third interlude may be a bit tricky to locate, but you simply have to head to the southeast by swimming a short distance. You'll then have to head to the far end of the island to locate the third Interlude theater. Set up the play as usual, and wait for the dialogue to begin sending in the actors.

Interlude three actor order (Image via Noxxis Gaming/YouTube)

You will need to locate one of the actors during the first half as he may be invisible (but interacting with the spotlight will reveal him). Following the order above will complete the first half, and the second half won't be much harder.

The second half's order(Image via Noxxis Gaming/YouTube)

A bystander will appear during this part, and you should ignore him as he won't contribute to the quest at all. Instead, send in the actors in the order above to complete the quest and head to the finale.

Finale

The finale begins here (Image via Genshin Impact)

After completing the third interlude, you can speak to the theater head to learn about the finale performance. You'll need to head to the island in the center of the Twinning Isle and begin the performance as usual.

The finale performance order (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first half's order isn't too complicated, with the actors being led to the stage starting from the right, then the left, and then finally the middle actor.

The second half of the finale (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the finale, send in the actors from left to right, and finally reap the rewards from this massive questline. The final step to finish the Drama Phantasmagoria quest will be to take a photo with all the actors, and Genshin Impact players will definitely treasure this reward forever.

Genshin Impact's event questlines can take a long time, but this one is packed with rewards to gather, and fans will want to make sure they collect them all.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish