Guide to Finish Acting out the Interlude in Genshin Impact: All 3 locations

Genshin Impact's 2.8 version update welcomed back the Golden Apple Archipelago. The new islands are back with a flagship event called the Summertime Odyssey, which includes tons of mini-events, rewards and world quests.

Finish Acting out the Interlude is part of a world quest called Drama Phantasmagoria: Tale of the Sword-Wielding Princess!.

This is one of the most tedious and dialogue-centric quests in the game. It will take a lot of time to complete if players don’t know what they are doing.

This article will guide players to complete Finish Acting out the Interlude in Genshin Impact as efficiently as possible.

Drama Phantasmagoria: Tale of the Sword-Wielding Princess! requires Genshin Impact players to help Twilight Theater with a play

In Drama Phantasmagoria: Tale of the Sword-Wielding Princess!, players need to help the Twilight Theater with a play. They will have to place actors in the correct position on stage to perform different parts of the play.

Players must listen to the actors' monologue carefully to figure out which ones are supposed to be in play.

To choose an actor, players simply need to stand near the statues, select the "Help the actor take the stage" option and place them in the spotlight.

The play is split into five Acts. Each Act has a first and second half. Here is a quick summary of all the Acts:

Finish Acting out the Prologue

Finish Acting out the Interlude I

Finish Acting out the Interlude II

Finish Acting out the Interlude III

Finish Acting out the Finale

Locations of all theaters for the world quest (Image via Genshin Impact/miHoYo)

Players can find the locations of all the theaters in the image attached above. This article will focus on all three Interlude parts of the play and their locations in Genshin Impact.

1) Twinning Isle: Interlude I

Interlude I: First Half (Image via Genshin Impact/miHoYo)

Teleport to the Twinning Isle south waypoint and head east to find the first Interlude theater. Interact with the board and select "Watch First Half" to start the game.

The statue on the left will go on the stage first followed by the middle statue and the right raven statue. Collect the treasure chest and interact with the board to start the second half.

Interlude: Second Half (Image via Genshin Impact/miHoYo)

For the second half, the statue in the middle with the scarf will go first. Follow the order shown in the image attached above.

Players will notice that No. 4 is missing in the image. The No.4 actor is Arnold himself, but he has spawned far from the theater.

2) Twinning Isle: Interlude II

Interlude II: First Half (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Twinning Isle North Waypoint and head southeast to find the second Interlude theater. Interact with the board to watch the first half and wait for the actors to spawn.

Follow the order shown in the image attached above and interact with the board to watch the second half.

Interlude II: Second Half (Image via HoYoverse)

Among all the actors spawned, ignore the furthest left one. Instead, follow the order of the raven statues shown in the image above and place them in the spotlight accordingly.

3) Twinning Isle: Interlude III

Interlude III: First Half (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can now head southeast from the second Interlude theater. They will have to swim to the far end of the island to find the third Interlude theater.

Watch the first half from the board and wait for the actors to spawn after the play. Pick the actors in the order shown in the image above and place them in the spotlight.

Interlude III: Second Half (Image via HoYoverse)

Interact with the board for the second half and repeat the process again. The order in which the statue will go is mentioned in the image attached above.

This is everything Genshin Impact players need to know to complete Finish Acting out the Interlude.

