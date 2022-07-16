Genshin Impact Golden Apple Archipelago conch shell locations (Day 1)

There is a grand total of 20 Phantasmal Conches to collect in Genshin Impact 2.8's Golden Apple Archipelago. Travelers will need 16 of them to get Fischl's outfit, but there are only 14 available on the first day of the event. This article will highlight where players can find the first 14.

The remaining six will be unlocked later at a later date, so players don't have to worry about getting all 20 on the first day. Collecting 14 Phantasmal Conches will give players 240 Primogems and other minor loot, so it's still worth collecting what is available today.

Note: Conches appear on the minimap when you are close.

Where to find all 14 Phantasmal Conches for Genshin Impact 2.8's Golden Apple Archipelago (Day 1)

Location #1

This item will usually be out in the open, so just interact with it (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can find the first one on the central island of the Golden Apple Archipelago. It's near the middle of the island, on a random crate, as shown in the above image. Just remember that you have to interact with every conch, so don't just look at it. Once you interact with the conch, its minimap marker will vanish.

Locations #2 through #5 (Broken Isle)

The second location (Image via HoYoverse)

There are four Phantasmal Conches to collect on the Broken Isle portion of the Golden Apple Archipelago. To start off, teleport to the central Teleport Waypoint on this island and go northwest to the location shown above.

This one is northwest of the last location (Image via HoYoverse)

If you look at your minimap, you should notice that there is another one northwest of the previous location. Go there and interact with it. There aren't any gimmicks to unlock it.

Another spot to remember for Genshin Impact players (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport back to Broken Isle's central Teleport Waypoint and go northeast this time. You will find this item on yet another rock. Prepare to head northeast to get the final conch on this part of the Golden Apple Archipelago.

You will be moving onto another part of the Golden Apple Archipelago after this spot (Image via HoYoverse)

It will be under some wooden stairs in this location. There will also be a yellow glow here with a Silver Pocket Watch if you haven't already collected it.

Locations #6 through #8 (Twinning Isle)

You need to go to Twinning Isle now (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the northern Teleport Waypoint in the Twinning Isle within the Golden Apple Archipelago. Genshin Impact players should notice two conches on the minimap here but go to the western one first, as it's at the ground level and doesn't require any climbing.

From here, you might as well climb up to make it to the following location.

The second of the Twinning Isle locations you need to go to (Image via HoYoverse0

Genshin Impact players should know that the next area is relatively high up on the cliffs. After climbing for a while, make your way near some broken wood on the north side of this cliff. The final Twinning Isle location is on a completely different island here, so teleport to the southern Teleport Waypoint after interacting with this conch.

The final Twinning Isle spot (Image via HoYoverse)

After using the southern Teleport Waypoint on Twinning Isle, head east. The conch minimap icon will eventually appear, so keep heading east. Thankfully, climbing isn't necessary here. Now move on to the next Golden Apple Archipelago spot shown below.

Locations #9 through #11 (Pudding Isle)

It's next to the Teleport Waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

The eastern Teleport Waypoint in the Golden Apple Archipelago's Pudding Isle puts you a foot away from this conch. You can't miss it.

The 10th location (Image via HoYoverse)

This location will allow Genshin Impact players to be halfway done with the Resonating Visions event. To get here, just head south from the previous location. There is a Stonehide Lawachurl between the two areas, but you can easily avoid him.

The final Pudding Isle spot (Image via HoYoverse)

Some Hilichurls are near the next area, but they should be easy to handle. To get here, just head west from the previous location. Genshin Impact players should now be 11/20 done by now.

Locations #12 through #14 (Minacious Isle)

You are almost done with what's currently available on the Golden Apple Archipelago (Image via HoYoverse)

All three remaining conches are near one another. Unfortunately, there aren't any Teleport Waypoints too close to them in the Golden Apple Archipelago. Genshin Impact players must use the Minacious Isle Teleport Waypoint and head west. The first one will be located on the ground, with the remaining two requiring them to climb a bit.

A bird's eye view of the next spot (Image via HoYoverse)

It's a long climb, but Genshin Impact players will finally reach this area. Just be careful, as there are some wonky collisions in certain areas while climbing.

This one is only a short climb away from the last spot (Image via HoYoverse)

This one is a Crooked Conch that players will add to their inventory after collection. To get it, just climb up a short bit from the previous location, which shouldn't be too bad, given its short distance. Genshin Impact players should now be 14/20.

The remaining six will spawn in the Golden Apple Archipelago as Genshin Impact 2.8 continues.

