All 14/20 Phantasmal Conches locations in Genshin Impact Golden Apple Archipelago

Genshin Impact's time-limited island, the 'Golden Apple Archipelago,' finally returned to the game on July 15. Players can step onto the island after completing a quest from their quest menu and explore the area without constraint.

In addition to the archipelago, two events can also be started once players arrive on the island: Summertime Odyssey and Resonating Visions. In Resonating Visions, players can collect Phantasmal Conches for a free Fischl outfit. This article will show the location of all 14 conches in Genshin Impact.

All 14 Phantasmal Conches locations in Genshin Impact Golden Apple Archipelago

On the first day of the Resonating Visions event, Genshin Impact players can only collect 14 out of 20 Phantasmal Conches. However, all islands can be unlocked, and players can interact with the waypoints to ease their adventure in the coming days.

1) 3 Conches in Minacious Isle

Three Phantasmal Conches in Minacious Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can start collecting conches from the Minacious Isle of Golden Apple Archipelago. One of the conches is situated at the bottom of the cliff, while the other two are located on top of the cliff. Unfortunately, there is no wind mechanism that can help players glide to the top, so they can only rely on climbing.

2) 3 Conches in Pudding Isle

Three Phantasmal Conches in Pudding Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, teleport to a waypoint in Pudding Isle and collect another 3 conches. A Phantasmal Conch is right in front of the waypoint, while the other two are at the bottom ground.

3) 3 Conches in Twinning Isle

Three Phantasmal Conches in Twinning Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

Three Phantasmal Conches can be found in Twinning Isle. Genshin Impact players can teleport to the north waypoint and climb the cliff to the top to obtain the conch to the northeast, then glide down southwest to another conch at the bottom ground.

Then, teleport to the southern waypoint and head east to the small island to obtain the last Phantasmal Conch in Twinning Isle.

4) 4 Conches in Broken Isle

Four Phantasmal Conches in Broken Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

The next 4 conches are located in Broken Isle. First, players can teleport to the waypoint in Broken Isle and glide west. Two Phantasmal Conches are near one another, so Travelers can collect them in one go. Then, teleport again to the waypoint and this time head northeast for the remaining two conches on the island.

5) 1 Conch in the middle island

One conch in the middle of the island (Image via HoYoverse)

The last Phantasmal Conch that can be collected today is located in the middle of the map on an unnamed island. The location is very easy to spot and is near the waypoint.

The remaining 6 Phantasmal Conches are time-gated, and players may need to wait until tomorrow or a few days before they can collect them. In the meantime, Travelers can collect all the treasure chests on the island as they are time-limited and will be removed once Genshin Impact version 2.8 ends.

