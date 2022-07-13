Genshin Impact 2.8 Klee build guide: Best weapons, artifacts and team comps

Klee has finally returned to Genshin Impact 2.8 with her second rerun banner, alongside Kazuha and Heizou.

Starting on July 13, Klee's rerun banner will be available for three weeks until August 2, when she will be replaced with the Yoimiya banner.

The small Favonius knight is a Pyro DPS and wields a catalyst. She is a decent F2P character, although she has a hard time finding the best weapon among the 4-star catalysts.

This article lists the best weapons, artifacts and team comps for Klee in Genshin Impact.

The Widsith and other great weapons for Klee in Genshin Impact 2.8

1) Kagura's Verity

For 5-star weapons in Genshin Impact, Kagura's Verity is one of Klee's best catalysts.

This catalyst can offer a huge 66.2% Crit Damage and a useful passive skill that can stack Elemental Damage boost.

2) Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

Another great 5-star catalyst is Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds. It is a strong weapon for characters who lack Crit Rate.

Similar to Kagura's Verity, this catalyst also has a passive skill that can increase the wielder's movement speed and Elemental Damage bonus.

3) The Widsith

Klee with The Widsith (Image via HoYoverse)

The best 4-star weapon for Klee in Genshin Impact is The Widsith, which can be obtained from the weapon banner.

It has a Crit Damage sub-stat, with passive skills that can increase the wielder's Attack, Elemental Damage or Elemental Mastery.

4) Solar Pearl

Klee with Solar Pearl (Image via HoYoverse)

Solar Pearl is another 4-star weapon that works well with Klee, especially with the Crit Rate sub-stat and tons of passive skills that are extremely useful for her.

4pc Crimson Witch of Flames and other great artifacts for Klee in Genshin Impact 2.8

1) 4pc Lavawalker

Lavawalker's description in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Lavawalker is the best artifact for a Mono Pyro team composition, with Klee as the main DPS. The 4-piece effects provide 35% more damage against enemies affected by Pyro.

2) 4pc Crimson Witch of Flames

Klee with 4 pieces of Crimson Witch of Flames artifact set (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Pyro artifact set is also viable for Klee. However, due to her long cooldown for Elemental Skill, she can't make full use of the stacks from the 4-piece effects.

In addition, the Crimson Witch of Flames is only suitable with a reaction-based team, such as Vaporize and Melt team.

3) 2pc Crimson Witch of Flames + 2pc ATK Bonus

The attack bonus can be obtained from Shimenawa's Reminiscence, Vermillion Hereafter and Gladiator's Finale.

Combined with the Crimson Witch set, Klee can get Pyro damage and Attack bonus simultaneously, which is a great general set.

Vaporize Team and other great team compositions for Klee in Genshin Impact 2.8

1) Mono Pyro Team

A Mono elemental team is a rare team in Genshin Impact as Travelers enjoy different elements in one team.

However, the team works wonders with Klee, as it can fully utilize her kits and get the most damage output. In addition, with the 4-piece Lavawalker artifact set, Klee can do even more damage against enemies affected by Pyro.

2) Vaporize Team

This team consists of Klee as the main Pyro DPS, with a Hydro enabler to provide consistent Hydro attack on the enemies.

The best party members for a Hydro character would be Xingqiu and Yelan. Using an Anemo character such as Kazuha or Venti is also good for gathering enemies and amplifying the damage with Swirl.

3) Overload Team

Overload team with Fischl and Kuki Shinobu (Image via HoYoverse)

The Overload Team is similar to the Vaporize one, where players can change the Hydro enabler to Electro characters such as Fischl or Kuki Shinobu.

Klee is a great addition to the team, especially if Travelers lack Pyro DPS in Genshin Impact. If players are hesitant on whether to summon for Klee's banner, they can always try her test run on the event page.

