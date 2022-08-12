Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream starting time, countdown, and redeem code release date

Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream will disclose new information about the upcoming patch and Sumeru. Players will also learn about the upcoming character and weapon banners.

Leaks have revealed many new changes and features being added to the upcoming patch. Hence, the livestream will provide official confirmation of said rumors.

The 3.0 Special Program will go live on Twitch and Bilbili on August 13, 2022, at 08:00 am (UTC-4). A universal countdown has also been added to this article for players' convenience. The following sections will explain everything players need to know about tomorrow's 3.0 special program on Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.0 Special Program will be broadcasted twice

Genshin Impact's official media channels have already made announcements about the 3.0 Special Program. The notice includes the starting time for the 3.0 Special Program and also provides a link where players can watch the livestream.

Based on the notice, the 3.0 livestream will premiere on August 13, 2022 (tomorrow), at 08:00 AM (UTC-4). Players can tune in to the title's official Twitch channel to watch the premiere in English. They can also watch the live premiere in Chinese (CN) on the official Bilibli channel.

Players who miss the live premiere can tune in to the official YouTube channel to watch the 3.0 Special Program's replay. The re-broadcasting of the livestream is expected at 12:00 pm (UTC-4) on the same day.

Converting time as per the local timezone can be pretty confusing, and making a mistake can cause players to miss the 3.0 Special Program. Hence, a universal countdown has been added above for convenience.

Players from all regions can refer to this countdown timer and tune in on Twitch or Bilibili to watch the 3.0 livestream.

Release date for 3.0 livestream's redeem codes

Genshin Impact 2.8's redeem code for reference, which has become invalid (Image via miHoYo)

Developers tend to reward players for staying up-to-date with official news and announcements related to Genshin Impact. Redeem codes are one example of offerings handed out by developers during the 3.0 livestream.

A total of three codes are shared at regular intervals throughout the livestream. Hence, players will also get their hands on them on the same day the livestream premieres. Each of the codes will provide 100 Primogems along with other rewards. Hence, they have a chance to obtain 300 Primogems for free.

The three codes can be claimed on the official redemption site or through the in-game settings. Players need to make sure they claim these codes without delay as they will expire after 24 hours of release.

Overall, there is a lot of hype surrounding the 3.0 Special Program and the community has high expectations from the developers. Players should definitely tune in to watch the livestream and what content it has to disclose. Hopefully, the program will be able to justify the hype it has been creating for a long time.

