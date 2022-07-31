Nilou's Elemental skill, Burst, and other abilities leaked ahead of Genshin Impact 3.0

Recent Genshin Impact leaks from credible sources have revealed Nilou's Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, her passive talent, and a comparison between C0 vs. C6 Nilou.

Readers should keep in mind that these aren't the final descriptions of her abilities, and they might undergo more changes before the final version arrives with the patch update.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal all about Nilou's abilities and passive talents

Genshin Impact's latest Sumeru preview teaser introduced many new Sumeru characters that players are eagerly waiting for. Nilou is one such anticipated character and fortunately, recent leaks have revealed more about her abilities.

The latest leaks reveal tons of information for Nilou fans to digest who want to summon her in Genshin Impact. Players are advised not to make any decisions based on leaks since the character is still subject to change.

Elemental Skill

With Nilou's Elemental Skill, it seems possible for fans to unleash slash attacks that deal Hydro damage. The first slash is unleashed when the skill is cast. The remaining three slashes can either be triggered by her Elemental Skill or Normal Attacks. The Elemental Skill has an 18-second cooldown.

The leaks do mention that triggering slash attacks from her Elemental Skill and Normal Attacks have different animations, but it is still unknown if any damage differs depending on which one is used to unleash Hydro slash attacks.

Nilou can also use a Water Ring that will apply hydro to enemies that come into contact with it but will not do any damage. To create the Water Ring, fans will have to trigger a fourth slash via the Elemental Skill keybind.

Elemental Burst

Coincidentally, Nilou's Elemental Burst and Elemental Skill share the same 18-second cooldown mark. Based on the leaks, Nilou needs 70 Energy cost to cast their Elemental Burst.

When cast, Nilou will deal AoE Hydro damage. Enemies caught in AoE damage will be dealt with in an additional splash attack, dealing more Hydro damage.

Passive Talents

Nilou's passive allows her to rupture Bloom seed immediately, which also boosts the bloom reaction's multipliers. This passive talent has the potential to make Nilou a meta-party member for team compositions that focus on Dendro reactions.

C0 Nilou vs C6 Nilou

The Genshin Impact leaks also showcased a comparison between C0 Nilou with a C6 Nilou and how it will completely change her playstyle. A C0 Nilou is quite adept in Quickswap Playstyle, but C6 Nilou has become an on-field Hydro enabler in Genshin Impact.

The final constellation takes away the four slash limit of Nilou's Elemental Skill and makes it possible for Nilou to constantly attack with a permanent Hydro infusion. Casting her Elemental Skill will create a Water Ring that will permanently persist on the field for a C6 Nilou.

The latest Sumeru preview teaser has officially introduced Nilou to the Genshin Impact community. Speculation suggests that she will debut in patch 3.1 but nothing is confirmed at the moment.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far