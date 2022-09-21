Genshin Impact 3.1 weapons: New 4-star Sword, Claymore, and Catalyst stats

Genshin Impact 3.1 is scheduled to launch globally within a week and players can spend their hard-earned Primogems to obtain new items. The 3.1 livestream revealed the three new 4-star weapons that will appear in the upcoming weapon banners.

The list of 4-star weapons coming to 3.1 weapon banners is as follows:

Xiphos' Moonlight (Sword)

Wandering Evenstar (Catalyst)

Mahara Aquamarine (Claymore)

Although the latest 3.1 livestream confirmed the arrival of these new 4-star weapons in upcoming weapon banners, it did not disclose in which phase these weapons would be featured. Here is everything players need to know about these new 4-star weapons that players may want to obtain in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Everything about the new 4-star weapons and their stats

Genshin Impact's recent 3.1 Special Program shared the picture shown above, which reveals three new 4-star weapons that will appear on the upcoming 3.1 weapon banners. Interestingly, all of them have Elemental Mastery as their secondary stats. This makes the new weapons a great alternative for Sumeru characters and for those who rely on EM for damage or support.

Xiphos' Moonlight (EM Sword)

Xiphos' Moonlight and its stats (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact's new 4-star sword is called Xiphos' Moonlight and has a base ATK of 509 and 165 EM at level 90. Called 'Whisper of the Jinn' in-game, this weapon's passive will automatically trigger every 10 seconds.

The character equipping the Xiphos Moonlight will gain 0.036% Energy Recharge (ER%) for every point of Elemental Mastery that the character possesses for 12 seconds. Any nearby party members will also receive 30% of this buff for the same duration. Furthermore, this buff can be stacked and can even be triggered when the character with the weapon is off the field.

Wandering Evenstar (EM Catalyst)

Wandering Evenstar and its stats (Image via Genshin Impact)

Moving to the second weapon, the new 4-star catalyst is called Wandering Evenstar and boasts the same base ATK of 509 and 165 EM at level 90, similar to Xiphos' Moonlight. Latest leaks suggest that the passive of this EM Catalyst is called Wildling Nightstar.

This EM Catalyst's passive can be triggered every 10 seconds. Once activated, the equipping character will gain 24% of total Elemental Mastery as bonus attack stats for the next 12 seconds. The nearby party members will gain the same buff, but at 30% efficiency for the same duration. The buff gained from this passive can be stacked and triggered even when the character is not on the field.

Makhaira Aquamarine (EM Claymore)

Makhaira Aquamarine and its stats (Image via Genshin Impact)

Lastly, the new 4-star claymore is called the Makhaira Aquamarine. The EM Claymore has the same stats at level 90 as the Wandering Evenstar and Xiphos' Moonlight. Similarly, the EM Claymore's passive, Desert Pavilion, can be triggered every 10 seconds.

Its passive effect is rather similar to the Wandering Evenstar. Once activated, the character wielding the claymore will gain 24% of their total Elemental Mastery converted to bonus ATK for 12 seconds. The same buff will also be shared with nearby party members, but they will only gain 30% for the same duration of time. This buff can be stacked across multiple instances and can be triggered off-field.

