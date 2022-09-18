How to get 22000+ primogems worth wishes in Genshin Impact 3.1

Genshin Impact 3.1 will be an update as big as the current version, as there will be a new area in Sumeru that players can enjoy. In other words, tons of Primogems will also be included once the maintenance is over.

Aside from the new puzzles and treasure chests in the Sumeru desert, there will also be loads of other in-game events and their subsequent rewards, including the anniversary rewards. This article will calculate the Primogems that Travelers may obtain in Genshin Impact version 3.1.

How Many Primogems can Genshin Impact players get in Version 3.1?

Genshin Impact version 3.1 will start on September 28 and will be available for 35 days, ending on November 2. Although 35 days may seem short, the amount of Primogems awarded is still a lot because of the new area in Sumeru. Below is an overview of how many Primogems can be farmed in the next update:

Game Update Compensation - 600 Primogems Daily Commissions - 2100 Primogems Battle Pass - 5 Acquaint Fates, 4 Intertwined Fates & 680 Primogems (Equivalent to 2120 Primogems) Blessing of the Welkin Moon - 3150 Primogems Paimon's Bargain - 10 Acquaint Fates & 10 Intertwined Fates (Equivalent to 3200 Primogems) Spiral Abyss - 1800 Primogems Archon and Story Quests - 240 Primogems New Area - 3000 Primogems New Events - 5460 Primogems Character Test Run - 80 Primogems HoYoLAB Daily Check In - 60 Primogems Version 3.2 Special Program Redemption Codes - 300 Primogems

Travelers who follow the list and try the available methods can obtain a minimum of 22110 Primogems in version 3.1. However, some Primogems are acquired through paid methods, notably in Battle Pass and Blessing of the Welkin Moon.

How To Get 22110 Primogems in Genshin Impact version 3.1

1) Game Update Compensation

Compensation will be given through in-game mail (Image via HoYoverse)

The 3.1 maintenance update is set to begin on September 28, which will take about 5 hours before it ends. Once the server is up and running again, the developers will reward players with 600 Primogems as compensation.

2) Daily Commissions

Daily Commissions in Mondstadt (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing 35 days of Daily Commissions can give Travelers a total of 2100 Primogems. That is, of course, only if players manage to open the game every day to finish each of them and talk to Katheryne in the Adventurer's Guild.

3) Battle Pass

Various rewards can be obtained from the Battle Pass (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two sections for the Battle Pass in Genshin Impact. One is the Sojourner's Battle Pass, free to all players, and the other is the paid Gnostic Hymn. Both options provide different rewards for players.

Sojourner's Battle Pass: 5 Acquaint Fates

Gnostic Hymn: 4 Intertwined Fates & 680 Primogems

Players who buy Gnostic Hymn will get all the rewards equivalent to 2120 Primogems.

4) Blessing of the Welkin Moon

Buy Blessing of the Welkin Moon for daily Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

This method is yet another payable option for Genshin Impact players, where they will get 90 Primogems every time they log in to the game for a set duration. Within 35 days of consistent attendance, they will obtain 3150 Primogems.

5) Paimon's Bargain

Stardust Exchange in Paimon's Bargain (Image via HoYoverse)

Stardust Exchange in Paimon's Bargain sells 5 Acquaint Fates and 5 Intertwined Fates per month. Combining October and November rewards, Travelers can get 20 Fates combined, equivalent to 3200 Primogems.

6) Spiral Abyss

There will be three cycles for Spiral Abyss in version 3.1, each with 600 Primogems as a reward if gamers complete the challenges with full stars. In other words, a total of 1800 Primogems can be obtained by achieving 36 stars for all challenges in the next update.

7) Archon and Story Quests

Four important quests will be added to version 3.1, each providing 60 Primogems:

Sumeru Archon Quest: Act 3 Sumeru Archon Quest: Act 4 Nilou Story Quest Cyno Quest

Since all the quests are permanent, players can take their time in completing this method to obtain those 240 Primogems.

8) New Area

New desert area in Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

The new desert area in Genshin Impact will have its brand new treasure quests, puzzles, quests, and much more. Travelers will have a blast exploring this area as it will most likely provide them with almost 3000 Primogems.

9) New Events

Including anniversary events, players will get six in-game events, each with tons of Primogem rewards, as can be seen below:

Path of Gleaming Jade Log-In Event - 10 Intertwined Fates (Equivalent to 1600 Primogems) Anniversary Mail - 1600 Primogems Of Ballads and Brews - 1000 Primogems Hyakunin Ikki - 420 Primogems Wind Chaser - 420 Primogems Star-Seeker's Sojourn - 420 Primogems

By completing each and every one of them, Travelers can get a whopping 5460 Primogems worth of Fates.

10) Character Test Run

Cyno and Venti will be featured in the first phase (Image via HoYoverse)

Four 5-Star characters will have their test-run event in Genshin Impact version 3.1, and by completing all the challenges, gamers can get a total of 80 Primogems.

11) HoYoLAB Daily Check-In

Primogem rewards in HoYoLAB Daily Check-In (Image via HoYoverse)

This method is not an in-game method as Genshin Impact gamers need to open the official forum, HoYoLAB, to open the Daily Check-In. However, for those who consistently manage to log in every day, they will get 60 Primogems.

12) Version 3.2 Special Program Redemption Codes

The last method to gain Primogems is by watching the Genshin Impact 3.2 Special Program, which will premiere two weeks before the said update. Travelers will get three new redemption codes, and by claiming all of them, they will get 300 Primogems.

Genshin Impact players can gain lots of Primogems in version 3.1, allowing them to farm limited currency for the character banners they are waiting for.

