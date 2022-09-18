Every Genshin Impact 3.1 event and anniversary reward revealed so far

Genshin Impact is nearing its second anniversary and developers have already announced a few rewards for the community. The anniversary date falls on September 28, the exact day when the game will undergo maintenance for version 3.1.

In the previous livestream, Genshin Impact was shown to have two in-game events for the celebration, including some time-limited ones. All of the mentioned challenges will have Primogems and Fates as the main prizes. This article will list all events in Genshin Impact version 3.1, including the anniversary rewards.

All time-limited events in Genshin Impact version 3.1

Not including the anniversary ones, Genshin Impact 3.1 will have four time-limited events.

1) Of Ballads and Brews

The main event for version 3.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The first event will be the main one in version 3.1, centered around Razor and his origin. Of course, other characters from Mondstadt will also be included in the festival.

There will be four quests in this event, each of which will provide Primogems once completed. Aside from the limited currency, Travelers will also obtain a free 4-Star polearm 'Missive Windspear' and its refinement materials.

2) Hyakunin Ikki

A rerun event of Hyakunin Ikki in version 3.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Hyakunin Ikki is the only rerun event in version 3.1, where players will fight more warriors and monsters. However, there will be no event-limited namecards like the first one and Travelers will only receive Primogems as rewards.

3) Wind Chaser

Wind Chaser event in version 3.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Wind Chaser is a domain event that revolves around generating wind currents and utilizing a variety of bizarre devices. In addition, the challenge also requires players to collect special Windcoins inside the domain to get higher points and unlock more rewards.

4) Star-Seeker's Sojourn

Star Seeker's Sojourn event in version 3.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The final event is related to an open world exploration, where players will equip a special gadget to help a little girl find her Future Stars. However, there will be multiple puzzles to solve before they can find the quest item.

The second anniversary rewards for Genshin Impact community

For Genshin Impact's second anniversary, there will be two special events for Travelers. The first one is Path of Gleaming Jade, where they need to log in cumulatively to gain 10 Acquaint Fates.

Meanwhile, for the second event, it is a simple reward where the developer will send the anniversary gift via in-game mail. Travelers will receive the following:

1600 Primogems Four Fragile Resin Jumpy Dumpty Party Popper Gadget Cloud Retainer's Damasked Device Gadget

A new pet gadget in version 3.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The last prize mentioned is a pet gadget, similar to Seelie's in the previous Lost Riches event. Since it is an in-game mail reward, it may have an expiration date. So those who can enter the game during the anniversary should immediately claim the rewards before they are removed.

Many Primogems will be given out in Genshin Impact version 3.1, and players should definitely take advantage of the update and farm as much of the limited currency as possible.

