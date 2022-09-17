Genshin Impact 3.1 anniversary rewards: 1600 Primogems, 10 fates, a free companion, and more

Genshin Impact 3.1 has a lot of rewards waiting for players aside from just stories, locations, and characters. The game will celebrate its second anniversary on September 28, and HoYoverse has some big plans in store for everyone.

In a recent livestream, the company announced a total of four events, each granting a specific number of primogems. However, it doesn't end there, as players can expect far more than just a handful of primogems. From log-in events to in-game emails, a lot of items will be given away for free.

10 Intertwined Fates, 1600 Primogems, Fragile Resins, and much more will be given away for free in Genshin Impact 3.1

1) Log-in event (10 wishes)

The log-in event for Genshin Impact 3.1 will be called Path of Gleaming Jade, which will give away a total of 10 Intertwined Fates for seven days. HoYoverse's history with anniversary rewards has been controversial, so log-in events aren't the only free rewards that players can expect.

However, during the log-in event, several Hero's Wit, Mora, and Mystic Enhancement Cores will be released as well. Since this is based on the game's second anniversary, players can expect rewards from September 28 to October 4.

Adding this to new locations and other events allows players to get a decent chunk of primogems and stock them up for their favorite characters. Typically, this specific event also requires one to meet certain conditions. To obtain rewards from "Path of Gleaming Jade", a traveler must be at Adventure Rank 5 or higher.

2) In-game email

All upcoming events in the Genshin Impact 3.1 Anniversary update (Image via HoYoverse)

The next bunch of rewards will come in the form of the primary gacha currency, known as primogems. As mentioned earlier, HoYoverse has a bit of a history with the community regarding anniversary rewards. However, it seems they're giving away a few extra pulls to players this time around.

Following the backlash regarding the rewards last year, the company sent a total of 1600 primogems to everyone via in-game email, which was widely termed as "damage control". However, proceedings are different this time around, as players are guaranteed to get a total of 20 pulls from the start.

As the days go on, HoYoverse will send players four Fragile Resins, a Jumpy Dumpty Party Popper, and Cloud Retainer's Damasked Device. The latter is a companion showcased in the special program, as shown in the image below.

New upcoming companion in Genshin Impact 3.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Typically, players will need to be in Adventure Rank 2 to unlock their in-game email and Adventure Rank 10 to claim the rewards. All emails will automatically expire after 30 days.

While the Jumpy Dumpty Party Popper will act as a commemorative piece, the Cloud Retainer's Damasked Device will be a permanent companion for every traveler.

