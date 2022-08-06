5 things Genshin Impact fans can expect from the 2nd Anniversary in 2022

Genshin Impact's second anniversary is inching ever closer with a set date of September 28. While it is still a month away, the community has already started discussing what the developers would give players as rewards.

During its first anniversary in 2021, Travelers received various unique rewards, some of which were provided through in-game mail such as the anniversary glider and Primogems. Furthermore, there was also the Genshin Impact Concert meant solely for the game's fans over online platforms. Thus, gamers can expect similar goodies to be given out for the second anniversary of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2nd Anniversary possible rewards in 2022

The exact official date for Genshin Impact's 2nd anniversary is September 28, 2022. However, it is important to note that the developers won't give players all the rewards in one go on the very same day. Instead, they may distribute the goodies gradually, just like in the previous year.

1) Limited Wing Glider

One possible reward for the game's second anniversary celebrations would be a limited-time Wing-Glider provided by the developer through in-game mail. As the name suggests, players only have one month to claim this reward or it will disappear completely, giving them no other chance to get it.

2) Primogems

Primogems as rewards for the first anniversary (Image via HoYoverse)

As expected, the limited and premium currency of the game is one of the most obvious rewards the developers will give to players. During the first anniversary, Travelers received a total of 1600 Primogems. However, it was distributed evenly, with players receiving 400 Primogems on four consecutive days. This move encourages players to log into the game daily and try out the different in-game events.

3) Online Concert

The most memorable reward for the first Genshin Impact anniversary would have to be the grand concert that was aired on Twitch and YouTube. Since the initial concert received massive support from the community, the developer may return with yet another online concert for the game's second anniversary.

4) In-game events

Moonlight Merriment event (Image via HoYoverse)

The festival will never truly end until there is one reward given to Genshin Impact, disguised in events. Last year's Moonlight Merriment event was the highlight of the first anniversary, rewarding Travelers with tons of Primogems and a 4-star Claymore called the Luxurious Sea-Lord.

In addition, there was also a Passage of Clouds and Stars Login Event that gave players a total of 10 Intertwined Fates for simply logging into the game for seven days. A similar amount of rewards, or possibly even more, could be given to players for the occasion of the second anniversary.

5) Giveaway

First anniversary giveaway event (Image via HoYoverse)

The official forum of the HoYoverse, HoYoLAB, is having its first ever anniversary and many giveaways are being hosted for users there. Since Genshin Impact has its own section in the HoYoLAB, the developer may create many giveaways and events to celebrate the game's second anniversary, with merchandise and in-game currency as potential rewards for participants.

Travelers may receive various other rewards during the second anniversary, so it is recommended to enter the game for the entire duration so as not to miss any time-limited rewards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far