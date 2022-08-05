Sumeru to have Sacred Sakura-like tree in Genshin Impact, leaks reveal its rewards

Genshin Impact 3.0 will introduce something known as the Tree of Dreams, which is fundamentally similar to Inazuma's Sacred Sakura. Here, players will donate some Dendro Sigils for various rewards. Current leaks indicate that there are 35 Dendro Sigils per level, with players only being capable of going up to Level 20 out of 50 at launch.

The above cover image shows off a photo of this new feature, with several more to share down below. Some players have jokingly called it an onion, so it's worth looking at what the current leaks describe as the "Tree of Dreams."

Genshin Impact leaks unveil new rewards for the Tree of Dreams

The above tweet shows off all of the leaked rewards, from levels 1 through 50. It's quite a bit to take in, but it's similar to the Sacred Sakura from Inazuma in that many of the levels repeat rewards. For example, every level that ends in "5" gives players:

1 Crown of Insight

200 Adventure EXP

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

52,000 Mora

The important thing to note here is that Genshin Impact players will need to use 35 Dendro Sigils to level up, regardless of their current level. This means they will need a total of 1750 Dendro Sigils. It is worth noting that there is no leak showcasing all of the Dendro Sigil locations as of yet, although that isn't too important since levels 21 and beyond are locked until some point after Genshin Impact 3.0.

Just for reference, Inazuma's Sacred Sakura tree only required 1250 Electro Sigils in total, compared to the Tree of Dreams requiring 1750 Dendro Sigils.

Tree of Dreams reward preview (thank you



(STC) [3.0 Beta]Tree of Dreams reward preview

One video leak shows off what everything would look like in Genshin Impact 3.0. This older leak has some slight differences compared to the previous tweet, mainly in that every level has 52,000 Mora, rather than 50,000. It also doesn't show off any Adventure EXP, which might be related to the leaker having max Adventure Rank, which converts that extra Adventure EXP to Mora.

In that regard, 200 Adventure EXP will convert to 2,000 extra Mora at a max Adventure Rank, which will line up with the previous leak.

More Tree of Dreams leaks

The above tweet contains some more information about this new tree. The top-left tweet shows its location on Sumeru's map, which is thankfully close to a Teleport Waypoint. Otherwise, this Genshin Impact 3.0 leak is largely the same as some other Sumeru map leaks, except this one is in Korean.

The top-right image here shows another look at the Tree of Dreams in a different light compared to this article's cover image. Also, the minimap shown here confirms the map leak from earlier.

Finally, the bottom two images show off some new namecards that Genshin Impact players can get in Sumeru.

Similar to the Sacred Sakura, the maximum level of the Tree of Dreams is limited to Level 20 in Version 3.0.



Leveling the tree to level 50 grants:

- Fragile Resin × 5

- Acquaint Fate × 20

- Intertwined Fate × 10

- 1 of each Midlander weapon billets

- Crown × 5

- Sumeru shrine keys × 4

- Mystic Enhancement Ore × 500

- Mora × 2.5M The tree has been renamed as "Tree of Dreams, Vanarana".

This old leak also stated that players can only get up to Level 20 in Genshin Impact 3.0. It was referenced earlier in this article, but some readers might prefer a different source for confirmation.

It is worth mentioning that content shown in leaks is subject to change, for example, the Tree of Dreams used to only require 30 Dendro Sigils per level rather than 35 as it does now.

