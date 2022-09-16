Genshin Impact 3.1 Livestream redeem codes: How to claim free Primogems today (September 16)

On September 16, 2022, Genshin Impact is set to reveal all the necessary information about the 3.1 update during the livestream. During this, they will showcase upcoming characters, further extensions into Sumeru, and a lot more.

Along with the livestream, the developers will also reveal three redeem codes that can be used to obtain free Primogems and many other goodies. In this article, a brief guide on how to claim Primogems has also been provided for players to use.

Although the number of Primogems is not that high, fans across the world eagerly await as they are invaluable, especially for free-to-play players. Genshin Impact's update 3.1 is set to include two highly anticipated characters, which is why fans will need to collect as many Primogems as possible to push the pity beyond the 75 mark.

A brief guide to obtain 300 free Primogems from the Genshin Impact update 3.1 livestream

Genshin Impact update 3.1 is set to introduce three new characters to the game. These include two five-star characters, namely Nilou and Cyno, and a four-star character called Candace.

All three of these characters are highly anticipated by the community and many free-to-play users will be looking to pull for them. However, in order to successfully obtain these characters, they will need as many Primogems as possible.

The 3.1 update livestream will reward players with 300 free Primogems, along with other goodies like Mora, Hero's Wit, and Mystic Enhancement Ores. To obtain these rewards, players must redeem the upcoming codes when they're available.

These codes will be shown during the livestream itself and will expire approximately 12 hours after the livestream. Therefore, claiming them as soon as possible is highly recommended.

In any case, the method to claim the rewards is also quite simple, as players can do it in two different ways, with one being the website method and the other being the in-game method.

Website method to claim free Primogems

Step 1: Open the official Genshin Impact website and hover to the 'Redeem Code' section.

Open the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 2: Update your required credentials and paste the code.

Type in your credentials (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 3: Click on 'Redeem' after pasting the code and the rewards will be sent to your in-game email.

Click on 'Redeem' after pasting the code (Image via HoYoverse)

In-game method to claim free Primogems

Step 1: Open the game, click on Settings, and go to Account.

Navigate to Account in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 2: Click on the 'Redeem Now' section.

Click on 'Redeem Now' (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 3: Paste the code and click 'Exchange' to obtain the rewards in your in-game email.

Paste the code and click on 'Exchange' to obtain the rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact update 3.1 is set to be released on September 28, 2022. This update is set to reveal the desert section of Sumeru, which will expand the region even further.

Players will likely need to finish the Archon quest to progress to this region. Therefore, it is recommended that players complete all pending quests before the aforementioned date.

