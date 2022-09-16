Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream countdown and time for all countries

Genshin Impact 3.1's reveal livestream will begin soon, giving players the opportunity to get a sneak peek at the content coming in the game's next update. This livestream will detail things like Sumeru's massive desert expansion and reveal new characters like Nilou and Cyno.

Fans will want to make sure they tune into this livestream for tons of new information and some great rewards. The livestream is set to begin at 8:00 am (UCT-4) on September 16, so players won't have to wait much longer to tune in. Genshin Impact players can find a countdown to the livestream below.

Genshin Impact 3.1 Special Program Announcement livestream: Countdown, start time, and what to expect

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 9/16/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

>>>



Enjoy redemption codes and other goodies!



#GenshinImpact Version 3.1 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 9/16/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Enjoy redemption codes and other goodies! Version 3.1 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 9/16/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…Enjoy redemption codes and other goodies!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/MerAvicHuI

Genshin Impact 3.1's Special Program Announcement will reveal a ton of content coming in the game's 3.1 update, including new footage of the massive addition coming to the land of Dendro. Sumeru's deserts will be made available to explore, bringing a wide new area for players to discover. Fans will definitely want to tune into the livestream to see the desert's new mechanics and an overview of its wide landscape.

While timezones may make figuring out when the livestream begins difficult, players can refer to the countdown above that counts down to 8:00 am (UTC-4), on September 16, 2022. This means that players should be able to utilize this counter no matter where they are, as long as the livestream progresses on schedule. The livestream is expected to last around half an hour, though it may take longer depending on how many announcements are included.

The 3.1 update will bring tons of new content to the game, including Sumeru's other half, a massive sweeping desert full of powerful enemies to defeat and ancient secrets to uncover. New bosses will be revealed for the region, along with tons of lore revelations and ancient treasures to uncover. Players will definitely want to see the livestream trailer as it will give them a sneak peek at what to expect from the update.

Three of Sumeru's characters will also be revealed in this livestream, with players getting their first official look at Cyno, Nilou, and Candace. These three look to be some incredible additions with very unique kits, and fans won't want to miss out on them. Luckily, the livestream will also provide players with a ton of Primogems simply for tuning in, making it even easier to summon these upcoming 5-star characters.

Pi 🫖 @magical_pi_ As you can see, the Version 3.1 is planned for September 28th. And you know what else happens on September 28th? Genshin's 2nd Anniversary.



I hope they did this on purpose & that it means the 3.1 Livestream will have anniversary news this time around! As you can see, the Version 3.1 is planned for September 28th. And you know what else happens on September 28th? Genshin's 2nd Anniversary.I hope they did this on purpose & that it means the 3.1 Livestream will have anniversary news this time around! https://t.co/cCRM6hWeq1

Gamers will also want to make sure they are ready for the livestream, as it will likely show off the game's upcoming anniversary celebrations. The 3.1 update will coincide with Genshin Impact's second anniversary, meaning players can look forward to some exciting rewards. Fans who are anticipating the upcoming celebration will definitely want to tune in to see all of the new content coming in the next update.

Genshin Impact 3.1's livestream is set to debut soon, and players won't want to miss out.

