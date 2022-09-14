Genshin Impact Candace materials: Ascension resources and Talent books

Candace is a character that many Genshin Impact players are understandably excited to see in Version 3.1. Naturally, they will need to know her materials should they choose to build her. This guide will cover both her Ascension and Talent Level-Up Materials.

It is vital to mention that most of them are obtainable, but there are a few that players can't farm in Version 3.0. Some of the new items are available via a new boss and region in Genshin Impact 3.1.

Still, Travelers can opt to farm everything else to save time in the long run.

Genshin Impact guide: Candace Ascension and Talent Materials

The following is a list of all the Ascension Materials that Travelers will need to max out Candace's level in Genshin Impact 3.1:

1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver

9 Varunada Lazurite Fragments

9 Varunada Lazurite Chunks

6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstones

46 Light Guiding Tetrahedron

168 Redcrests

18 Faded Red Satins

30 Trimmed Red Silks

36 Rich Red Brocades

420,000 Mora

The Redcrests and Light Guiding Tetrahedron are only available from Version 3.1 onward. Otherwise, players can farm the remaining items. It is necessary to mention that the boss (Semi-Perpetual Control Matrix) which drops the Light Guiding Tetrahedron doesn't provide any Varunada Lazurite items.

Ergo, players will need to farm some Hydro bosses separate from the new boss. Defeating some easy ones like the Oceanid or Hydro Hypostasis will suffice.

The Semi-Perpetual Control Matrix (Image via HoYoverse)

Only one boss drops the Light Guiding Tetrahedron item, and that's the Semi-Perpetual Control Matrix. This enemy is located in Sumeru's desert, more specifically, the portion introduced in Genshin Impact 3.1.

What a Redcrest looks like (Image via HoYoverse)

Candace needs 168 Redcrests to ascend to her max level. This item grows in the desert region of Sumeru from Genshin Impact 3.1. Thus, readers cannot farm this item until that update comes out.

The Eremites' locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Candace needs the following to Ascend:

18 Faded Red Satins

30 Trimmed Red Silks

36 Rich Red Brocades

All three items are available after defeating The Eremites. Alternatively, one can get them from Stardust Exchange.

She also needs an additional amount of these Eremite drops to max out a Talent:

6 Faded Red Satins

22 Trimmed Red Silks

31 Rich Red Brocades

Candace's Talent Level-Up Materials

Her in-game model (Image via HoYoverse)

Candace needs the following items to max out a single Talent:

3 Teachings of Admonition

21 Guides to Admonition

38 Philosophies of Admonition

6 Faded Red Satins

22 Trimmed Red Silks

31 Rich Red Brocades

2 Tears of the Calamitous God

1 Crown of Insight

700,000 Mora

Triple those numbers to get the total amount necessary to max out all three Talents. The Faded Red Satins, Trimmed Red Silks, and Rich Red Brocades were all covered in the previous section of this guide.

The Steeple of Ignorance's location (Image via HoYoverse)

The Admonition Talent books are all available from the Steeple of Ignorance on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday. Travelers cannot farm this item on any other day, although they are free to craft higher-level books using lower-level materials.

Tears of the Calamitous God is a material available after clearing the End of the Oneiric Euthymia Trounce Domain. Do note that this item is only available once a week.

Finally, a Crown of Insight is only available via the main event of an update. Simply participate in the event to get this item in Genshin Impact.

