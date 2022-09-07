Genshin Impact leaks reveal more about Cyno, Scaramouche, and new desert map

Genshin Impact leaks rarely slow down as of late, so it might be worth looking at a bunch of them in one sitting. As with everything leak-related, the content shown here is subject to change. The leaks specific to this article include:

Cyno

Scaramouche

Desert map expansion

This article is primarily a compilation of several different leaks. Hence, how accurate each of them is to the final version of the upcoming Genshin Impact updates will vary. With that out of the way, let's check out the actual leaks.

Genshin Impact leaks (Cyno, Scaramouche, and desert map details)

The above video gives a good look at Cyno's gameplay. He has already been revealed to be in Genshin Impact 3.1, with current leaks pointing to Cyno having a banner in the first half of the update. Another new character, Candace, is also slated to be released on this banner.

It is worth noting that there have been several changes to Cyno's specific gameplay abilities, such as his Abilities and Charged Attacks. These changes can be seen in the above series of tweets, which basically amount to:

2nd Passive: The three Duststalker Bolts deal 100% (instead of 50%) of Cyno's ATK as Electro DMG

The three Duststalker Bolts deal 100% (instead of 50%) of Cyno's ATK as Electro DMG 3rd Passive: His Elemental Burst's Normal Attacks deal 150% (rather than 100%) DMG based on his Elemental Mastery

His Elemental Burst's Normal Attacks deal 150% (rather than 100%) DMG based on his Elemental Mastery Charged Attack DMG: 229.5% → 241.9%

All these specific numbers are subject to change when he finally gets released.

Scaramouche

The latest Scaramouche release date leak making its way around the grapevine is the one above. It states that he will be playable in Genshin Impact 3.3, which is noticeably different from another credible leaker's claim that Scaramouche will arrive in Version 3.2.

This new leak also mentions several new characters' release dates, with the only 5-star planned for Version 3.2 being Kusanali. More of Scaramouche's data was added in the Genshin Impact 3.1 beta, but nothing too substantial to note at the moment.

🍁(Waiting for Dentro Archon and Wanderer) @hxg_diluc [Important Correction]

Scaramouche anemo power comes from vision instead of delusion

I apologize for any misleading information [Important Correction]Scaramouche anemo power comes from vision instead of delusionI apologize for any misleading information

Various leaks also state that Scaramouche will be called the Wanderer and will use Anemo. Unfortunately, there aren't any gameplay leaks to show here. Thus, this leak is unverifiable at present.

Desert map

BLANK  @genshinBLANK



Updated Map Names

(Removed the Universe effect to showcase the tiles that are in the files, but can't be seen normally in-game)



Impact #Genshin [BETA 3.1 Patch 2]Updated Map Names(Removed the Universe effect to showcase the tiles that are in the files, but can't be seen normally in-game) #Genshin Impact #原神 [BETA 3.1 Patch 2]Updated Map Names(Removed the Universe effect to showcase the tiles that are in the files, but can't be seen normally in-game)#GenshinImpact #原神 #Genshin https://t.co/CAYJXjgKGj

The final batch of Genshin Impact leaks to share here is related to the new desert map. Sumeru was a brand new region introduced in Version 3.0, but it wasn't released in its entirety then. The above tweet showcases more of the desert portion of the map that Travelers didn't get in the last update.

It includes several new:

Region names

Teleport Waypoints

Statues of the Sevens

Domains

Keep in mind that the English names are subject to change.

naevis @naevisleaks [3.1 Beta]



Inside the desert Ruin Guard



(STC) [3.1 Beta]Inside the desert Ruin Guard(STC) https://t.co/FKGC3m9UQi

There are also a bunch of new screenshots pertaining to the desert region in Genshin Impact 3.1. For example, the above tweet showcases the interior of the Ruin Guard, whereas the following one presents some more general screenshots.

What players can do in each of these locations isn't fully known at the moment. There are a bunch more to screenshots to show in a similar vein, but not much to explicitly discuss here. The new region looks fascinating, and there are bound to be more substantial leaks regarding what players can do in each of these locations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul