Genshin Impact fans may have to wait a bit longer to get Scaramouche as a playable character

Genshin Impact players who expected Scaramouche to arrive in Version 3.2 might be in for bad news. Much to their dismay, a new leak states that he is playable in Version 3.3 instead. Context is everything, so this article's title won't make sense to those who don't know every little leak that's been happening.

Here is a basic explanation: One old leak by Uncle DD Alt stated that Scaramouche would be playable in Genshin Impact 3.2. However, a new leak by Uncle Lu revealed that he would be playable in Version 3.3.

Both leakers have good track records, and one of them has to be wrong in this situation.

Various Scaramouche leaks state that he is either playable in Genshin Impact 3.2 or 3.3

This was the original leak, which was translated to state that he "will be playable in 3.2." The leaker was highly confident in stating this, and their track record has been good in the past. Hence, it wouldn't be unheard of if this leak was accurate.

It's worth looking at the new leak by Uncle Lu, which will be shown down below.

It's a general roadmap of upcoming 5-star characters detailing which Version Update will feature them as playable characters. Interestingly, Scaramouche is listed as playable in Genshin Impact 3.3 here. The only 3.2 5-star character listed here is Kusanali.

There is no guarantee that this leak is 100% true. It's possible that the previous Uncle DD alt leak is authentic, and this one's partially wrong. There is no way to know until Genshin Impact 3.2 beta comes out, which will prove whether Scaramouche is playable in that update or not.

Until then, readers should be skeptical of these types of leaks.

Other Scaramouche leaks

Mero @merlin_impact What if I tell you that Scaramouche/Wanderer will be anemo What if I tell you that Scaramouche/Wanderer will be anemo 👀

Many gamers assumed that Scaramouche would be an Electro user, but another credible leaker has gone on to state that he's an Anemo user. Like with the previous leaks, one should be patient until credible evidence comes out. Older Genshin Impact players might remember when Yun Jin's element was supposedly changed from Geo to Anemo, and then it turned out that she was a Geo unit the whole time.

The same thing could happen here, so take the leak with a grain of salt. Also, some leakers address Scaramouche as "Wanderer." Hence, readers should know that any future mention of Wanderer is referring to this character.

Mero @merlin_impact this also might be useful:



Catalyst



E:

cd: 9



Q:

cd: 15

energy cost: 60



*STC* this also might be useful:CatalystE:cd: 9Q:cd: 15energy cost: 60*STC*

The next relevant leak pertains to the Wanderer's Elemental Skill and Burst. STC stands for "Subject to Change." Many specific numbers for characters' abilities do change between the beta and the final version, but there isn't much else to go off of regarding this particular leak.

🍁(Waiting for Dentro Archon and Wanderer) @hxg_diluc A brief confirmation about rarity

5 star:

Nilou

Kusanali

Tighnari

Cyno

Scaramouche

Baizhu

Al haitham A brief confirmation about rarity5 star:NilouKusanaliTighnariCynoScaramoucheBaizhuAl haitham

The Wanderer is also apparently a 5-star character. It is vital to mention that this leaker has gone on the record to state that Dehya is a 4-star character, but the aforementioned Uncle Lu leak claims that she is a 5-star one.

Thus, it's another example of how some leakers could be potentially wrong. Considering how important the Wanderer is to Genshin Impact's plot, it's logical to assume that him being a 5-star character would be a safe guess.

