Scaramouche boss model supposedly leaked ahead of Genshin Impact Sumeru update

Model leaks before big updates are common in Genshin Impact. The latest one involves Scaramouche's model in his second phase. As of yet, it hasn't been confirmed by any notable leakers, so readers should be suspicious of the above model. Still, if these leaks are accurate, then it's worth looking at.

The Scaramouche boss leaks are nothing new. Previous leaks have stated that he is a boss that players can fight in Genshin Impact 3.2 and that he will also be playable in that update. There is no confirmation of any of these leaks at the moment, so readers should keep that in mind.

Genshin Impact leaks: Supposed Scaramouche boss model in Sumeru

wait scaramouche new model is kinda good????? genshin leak//wait scaramouche new model is kinda good????? https://t.co/Wbspi84pZX

The above tweet contains a repost of the relevant model for the reader's convenience. His hat is notably missing from this model, and the overall design is noticeably different from what players have seen from his previous appearances as an NPC.

Rumor has it that this is what he looks like in the second phase of the boss fight. It's impossible to verify such details as of right now, so readers should be skeptical until another credible leaker offers any confirmation.

It is worth noting that SpendYourPrimos has not yet seen any artwork related to this Scaramouche model.

It is worth noting that the concerned leaker has not yet seen any artwork related to this Scaramouche model. SpendYourPrimos has revealed several crucial details for other characters like Candace and Dori in the past, so it's unfortunate that Travelers can't get an immediate confirmation on this recent Genshin Impact leak.

Other than that, players have to be patient until more news comes out on this topic. Until then, it's worth looking at some older leaks related to this insanely popular Fatui Harbinger.

Old Scaramouche leaks

A now-deleted Tweet (Image via Mero)

The most relevant Genshin Impact leak to cover here is the one stating that there will be a boss fight involving him in Version 3.2. Not only that, but he will apparently be playable in this update too. A few different leakers have parroted the above leak, so it's plausible that it will happen, albeit not guaranteed.

The playable name being "Wanderer" is interesting, although it isn't new per se. He has several nicknames in the game, with "The Wanderer" being one of them. His complete kit hasn't been leaked, which is understandable since Genshin Impact 3.2's beta hasn't even started yet.

Genshin Impact 3.2 news

Dear Travelers,

In future Versions 3.0 – 3.2, the version duration will be adjusted to 5 weeks.



More Details & Dates >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/83…



HoYoverse officially revealed that the next few Version Updates will be shorter than previous updates by a week. They also announced the official release date for Genshin Impact 3.2, stating:

"Version 3.2 - expected to be updated on November 2, 2022"

HoYoverse officially revealed that the next few Version Updates will be shorter than previous updates by a week. They also announced the official release date for Genshin Impact 3.2, stating:

"Version 3.2 - expected to be updated on November 2, 2022"

Previous leaks don't specify which half Scaramouche will be available for summons, but the above date should give players an idea of when that major update will arrive. If he is on the first banner, then he will have the same release date.

Apart from that, HoYoverse hasn't officially revealed anything regarding this Fatui Harbinger.

