Genshin Impact Sumeru leaks: Alhaitham & Cyno interaction and Baizhu updates

A multitude of new Genshin Impact leaks have popped up in early September 2022 related to Sumeru's Alhaitham and Cyno. Likewise, there is some unfortunate news for Baizhu fans. This article will start with the Alhaithan and Cyno leaks before diving into the newly revealed Baizhu information.

As everything here comes in the form of Genshin Impact leaks, readers should be skeptical of these rumors until more credible information arrives. At the very least, these leaks come from credible sources, so it's not as if they're bogus claims.

Genshin Impact leaks: Sumeru spoilers pertaining to Alhaitham and Cyno

So, this fight really happens in-game in the 3.1 quests, and to quickly edit what I said in the past that Cyno finds Alhaitham suspicious. Cyno really doesn't like him. Also, Dehya is there and berates both of them.

A great part of the 2D-animated Sumeru teaser featured a brief showdown between Cyno and Alhaitham. What might surprise some players is that this showdown is apparently canon in some Genshin Impact 3.1 quests. The full details of this fight aren't entirely clear, but Cyno supposedly dislikes Alhaitham for some reason.

Like in the 2D-animated Sumeru teaser, Dehya shows up. More specifically, she "berates" them in this encounter.

BLANK  @genshinBLANK "Ah, yes, two "big men of the Akademiya" are going to fight again, it's really something."

"Carrying those self-righteous axioms, full of those empty rules and morals of the Akademiya...", "Ah, yes, two "big men of the Akademiya" are going to fight again, it's really something.""Carrying those self-righteous axioms, full of those empty rules and morals of the Akademiya...",

This leaked dialog is relevant to the Cyno vs. Alhaitham showdown. The "again" part is interesting since it implies that the two have fought against each other in the past for whatever reason. Not only that, but it makes Cyno's dislike for Alhaitham more believable.

It is worth mentioning that Cyno has been confirmed to be playable in Genshin Impact 3.1. Due to this, everything about his Ascension Materials and gameplay abilities has already been leaked. By comparison, Alhaitham's release date is unknown, and not much is known about his gameplay past the notion that he's a 5-star Dendro Sword user.

Curious readers might wish to check out Cyno's leaked gameplay. In that case, they should check out the video posted here, as it shows off all of the relevant animations and moves. There is no similar video of Alhaitham since that character is not planned to be released in Genshin Impact 3.1 (or any nearby update based on the recently leaked roadmap).

Baizhu news

This part of this article will cover the recent Baizhu leaks. He's a character that Travelers have wanted to be playable for a long time, and unfortunately for them, he's only an NPC. The next few updates don't mention him as being playable, with the Uncle Lu leak mentioned here talking about the following 5-star characters instead:

Kusanali (Version 3.2)

Scaramouche (Version 3.3)

Dehya (Version 3.5)

He's been known to be a Dendro user long before Sumeru was released. Fans thought he would feature sometime after Sumeru's arrival, but the current leaks do not support that notion.

Baihzu, as he appears in a cutscene (Image via HoYoverse)

If the current leaks are accurate, then Baizhu won't be playable until Genshin Impact 3.6 or later. Yaoyao is another Dendro character commonly seen in some leaks, but her release date is similarly unknown at the moment. The aforementioned roadmap only applies to 5-star characters, so no 4-star figures are included.

That's it for the relevant leaks as of September 2, 2022. Travelers will likely get more Genshin Impact leaks on these characters in the upcoming weeks, especially when it comes to Cyno and Alhaitham.

