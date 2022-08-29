How to find Trimmed Red Silk in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact 3.0 update introduced the Sumeru region to the game and brought several new items for players to obtain.

Many of these items are Ascension materials that can be placed on a character or weapon to help them level up and grow stronger.

Trimmed Red Silk is an Ascension item worn by the Eremite clan. The Eremites are a group of mighty warriors who come with a variety of different weapons and elemental attacks. Players will have to defeat them to obtain Trimmed Red Silk.

Trimmed Red Silk only drops from level 40+ Eremites in Genshin Impact

Eremites travel in groups, so players will rarely have a one-on-one battle with them (Image via miHoYo)

The Eremites are spread across the new Sumeru region in Genshin Impact. Players are bound to run into them on their travels, but there are a few locations where a guaranteed fight will take place.

The new Dendro element should be utilized while facing any members of the Eremite clan. They are susceptible to this type of elemental damage.

Here are the locations where large groups of Eremites gather, making it easier to obtain more than one Trimmed Red Silk at a time:

In the grassland area south of Yasna Monument

Northwest from Sumeru City along the riverbed

On the road to the teleporter near the Palace of Alcazarzaray

Trimmed Red Silk may drop after players defeat any Eremite clan member. It isn't the most common drop from these types of enemies, but it certainly is not the rarest of the bunch.

Expect these types of Eremite classes when attempting to farm Trimmed Red Silk:

Eremite Axe Vanguard

Eremite Crossbow

Eremite Daythunder

Eremite Desert Clearwater

Eremite Linebreaker

Eremite Ravenbeak Halberdier

Eremite Sunfrost

Eremite Sword-Dancer

The item only drops from level 40+ clan members. Players must ensure that the character's level is at least that high to prevent the battle from being too overwhelming. It doesn't hurt to take a group of players to fight the Eremites.

If players are having too much trouble with the Eremites, they can always opt to just buy some Trimmed Red Silk. The material can be purchased from Paimon's Bargains for five Masterless Stardust. However, this isn't the ideal method of obtaining it.

How to use Trimmed Red Silk in Genshin Impact

Trimmed Red Silk may be dropped in Genshin Impact when an Eremite is defeated (Image via miHoYo)

Since Trimmed Red Silk is an Ascension material in Genshin Impact, it is mostly used for character development. Players can also use it to craft an even better Ascension material known as a Rich Red Brocade.

The Rich Red Brocade is a very rare drop from the various Eremite clan members, so obtaining multiple Trimmed Red Silks and simply crafting the Rich Red Brocade may be the best method to obtain it.

Using three Trimmed Red Silk at a crafting station will result in one Rich Red Brocade. Players can get their hands on quite a few and use one for themselves while selling the others.

