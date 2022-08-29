How to get a Rich Red Brocade in Genshin Impact

The Rich Red Brocade is an Ascension item that players can obtain and wear in Genshin Impact. Like most Ascension items, players must craft or pick them up after defeating a high-level enemy. The Eremite clan are the enemies that players need to defeat for this specific item.

It is a rare drop when an Eremite is defeated, but players can get a Rich Red Brocade with just a bit more effort. Travelers can collect a more common item from them, known as Trimmed Red Silk, to craft the Rich Red Brocade.

How to obtain a Rich Red Brocade from Eremites in Genshin Impact

A look at the brand new Sumeru region in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The Eremite clan has various enemies that use different weapons and elements. They are located in Sumeru, the massive forest region that was introduced with the Genshin Impact 3.0 update.

The new element added with the 3.0 update, Dendro, will be a great help against the Eremite clan. If Dendro isn't available, players can utilize their usual skills to defeat them.

First and foremost, these are level 60+ enemies. Players should be at a high enough level before attempting to take on the Eremite clan to prevent being annihilated by these skilled warriors in combat.

Here are the Eremite enemies that players may come across while hunting for a Rich Red Brocade:

Eremite Axe Vanguard

Eremite Crossbow

Eremite Daythunder

Eremite Desert Clearwater

Eremite Linebreaker

Eremite Ravenbeak Halberdier

Eremite Sunfrost

Eremite Sword-Dancer

Listed below are the best locations to find packs of Eremite clan members. Battle them as a group with a tank and a healer tagging along for the best possible outcome:

South of Yasna Monument

West of Sumeru City

The Palace of Alcazarzaray

These areas will contain many Eremites to defeat and provide the highest chance of dropping the rare Rich Red Brocade. These enemies can be farmed if players decide to move back and forth between the locations.

How to craft a Rich Red Brocade in Genshin Impact

Trimmed Red Silk dropped for this player after they defeated an Eremite member in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

There is a much stronger possibility that Eremites will drop Trimmed Red Silk when they are defeated rather than directly providing a Rich Red Brocade. This can be a good thing for players wanting many Rich Red Brocades on hand.

It only takes three Trimmed Red Silk to craft a single Rich Red Brocade. After assaulting the Eremite clan at the places previously listed, players may have enough Trimmed Red Silk to make several Rich Red Brocades.

Players can take them to any crafting area in Genshin Impact to begin the crafting process. Navigating through the craftable items will show players the Rich Red Brocade. Here, players can simply spam the craft button until their stock of Trimmed Red Silk is depleted.

Players can then give a Rich Red Brocade to their friend, use one for themselves, stockpile the cosmetic, or sell it to make a bit of extra currency that can be spent on other items and upgrades.

