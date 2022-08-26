Ascension materials locations for Collei in Genshin Impact

Collei is one of two brand new Dendro characters who have been added to Genshin Impact with the patch 3.0 update. She is a four-star bow user who is available to obtain for free simply by completing the current event within the game.
Considering that apart from Tighnari, she is the only Dendro character right now, many players will be looking to build her in the game. Hence, players will also be eager to know the exact locations for Collei's ascension materials.
Fortunately, if players want, they can get her to level 90 immediately, provided they have enough resins to use. Apart from that, the materials are not hard to collect either, making the task easier for players.
Full details regarding the locations for Collei's ascension materials in Genshin Impact
Since Collei is a character from Sumeru in Genshin Impact, all her required materials are available within the exact location. The ascension materials that she requires, along with their locations, have been provided below:
- Nagadus Emerald Silver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstones (Jadeplume Terrorshrooms)
- Rukkhashava Mushrooms (Found in the Wild, Ashavan Realm, Avidya Forest)
- Majestic Hooked Beak (Jadeplume Terrorshrooms)
- Firm Arrowhead (Dropped by Ranged Hilichurls)
Amongst these, the only ones that will take time to collect are the Firm Arrowhead and Rukkhashava Mushrooms. However, this will not be enough, as players will also want to know the exact amount they need to go from level 1 to level 90.
Thus, the total number of materials to ascend Collei through each level has also been provided below:
Level 20+
- Nagadus Emerald Silver x1
- Rukkhashava Mushrooms x3
- Firm Arrowhead x3
- Mora x20000
Level 40+
- Nagadus Emerald Fragment x3
- Majestic Hooked Beak x2
- Rukkhashava Mushrooms x10
- Firm Arrowhead x15
- Mora x40000
Level 50+
- Nagadus Emerald Fragment x6
- Majestic Hooked Beak x4
- Rukkhasahava Mushrooms x20
- Sharp Arrowhead x12
- Mora x60000
Level 60+
- Nagadus Emerald Chunk x3
- Majestic Hooked Beak x8
- Rukkhashava Mushrooms x30
- Sharp Arrowhead x18
- Mora x80000
Level 70+
- Nagadus Emerald Chunk x6
- Majestic Hooked Beak x12
- Rukkhashava Mushrooms x45
- Weathered Arrowhead x12
- Mora x100000
Level 80+
- Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6
- Majestic Hooked Beak x20
- Rukkhashava Mushrooms x60
- Weathered Arrowhead x24
- Mora x120000
Thus, it goes without saying that from level 60 onwards, the materials required do spike up quite a lot. Therefore, it is difficult to level her up to 90 in one day. If Genshin Impact players have gathered materials from day 1 of update 3.0, then it shouldn't be a problem.
Apart from that, there is also the matter of farming her artifacts, which can take quite some time, considering it is a new domain and obtaining the right ones is a bit tedious.
Talent Ascension materials for Collei in Genshin Impact
Since the general ascension materials for Collei have been provided, it is also vital to mention the talent ascension materials as well, since both are required to unlock a character's full potential.
The materials required to take all of Collei's talents to level 10 are as follows:
- Teachings of Praxis x9
- Guide to Praxis x63
- Philosophies of Praxis x114
- Firm Arrowhead x18
- Sharp Arrowhead x66
- Weathered Arrowhead x93
- Tears of Calamitous God x6 (Raiden Shogun Boss in Inazuma)
- Crown of Insight x3
- Mora x 4.9m
Clearly, the resource requirements for leveling up all the talents to level 10 are quite high. It is therefore recommended to leave Collei's normal attack at level 6 and only ascend her E and Q. This is because her normal attack is not that beneficial in combat within Genshin Impact.