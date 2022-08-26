Ascension materials locations for Collei in Genshin Impact

Collei is one of two brand new Dendro characters who have been added to Genshin Impact with the patch 3.0 update. She is a four-star bow user who is available to obtain for free simply by completing the current event within the game.

Considering that apart from Tighnari, she is the only Dendro character right now, many players will be looking to build her in the game. Hence, players will also be eager to know the exact locations for Collei's ascension materials.

Fortunately, if players want, they can get her to level 90 immediately, provided they have enough resins to use. Apart from that, the materials are not hard to collect either, making the task easier for players.

Full details regarding the locations for Collei's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Since Collei is a character from Sumeru in Genshin Impact, all her required materials are available within the exact location. The ascension materials that she requires, along with their locations, have been provided below:

Nagadus Emerald Silver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstones (Jadeplume Terrorshrooms)

Rukkhashava Mushrooms (Found in the Wild, Ashavan Realm, Avidya Forest)

Majestic Hooked Beak (Jadeplume Terrorshrooms)

Firm Arrowhead (Dropped by Ranged Hilichurls)

Amongst these, the only ones that will take time to collect are the Firm Arrowhead and Rukkhashava Mushrooms. However, this will not be enough, as players will also want to know the exact amount they need to go from level 1 to level 90.

Thus, the total number of materials to ascend Collei through each level has also been provided below:

Level 20+

Nagadus Emerald Silver x1

Rukkhashava Mushrooms x3

Firm Arrowhead x3

Mora x20000

Level 40+

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x3

Majestic Hooked Beak x2

Rukkhashava Mushrooms x10

Firm Arrowhead x15

Mora x40000

Level 50+

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x6

Majestic Hooked Beak x4

Rukkhasahava Mushrooms x20

Sharp Arrowhead x12

Mora x60000

Level 60+

Nagadus Emerald Chunk x3

Majestic Hooked Beak x8

Rukkhashava Mushrooms x30

Sharp Arrowhead x18

Mora x80000

Level 70+

Nagadus Emerald Chunk x6

Majestic Hooked Beak x12

Rukkhashava Mushrooms x45

Weathered Arrowhead x12

Mora x100000

Level 80+

Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6

Majestic Hooked Beak x20

Rukkhashava Mushrooms x60

Weathered Arrowhead x24

Mora x120000

Thus, it goes without saying that from level 60 onwards, the materials required do spike up quite a lot. Therefore, it is difficult to level her up to 90 in one day. If Genshin Impact players have gathered materials from day 1 of update 3.0, then it shouldn't be a problem.

Apart from that, there is also the matter of farming her artifacts, which can take quite some time, considering it is a new domain and obtaining the right ones is a bit tedious.

Talent Ascension materials for Collei in Genshin Impact

Since the general ascension materials for Collei have been provided, it is also vital to mention the talent ascension materials as well, since both are required to unlock a character's full potential.

The materials required to take all of Collei's talents to level 10 are as follows:

Teachings of Praxis x9

Guide to Praxis x63

Philosophies of Praxis x114

Firm Arrowhead x18

Sharp Arrowhead x66

Weathered Arrowhead x93

Tears of Calamitous God x6 (Raiden Shogun Boss in Inazuma)

Crown of Insight x3

Mora x 4.9m

Clearly, the resource requirements for leveling up all the talents to level 10 are quite high. It is therefore recommended to leave Collei's normal attack at level 6 and only ascend her E and Q. This is because her normal attack is not that beneficial in combat within Genshin Impact.

