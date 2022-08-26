Genshin Impact guide: How to unlock the hidden Statue of the Seven in Sumeru?

A notable Statue of the Seven is hidden from plain sight in Genshin Impact 3.0's Sumeru. To unlock it, players must have made progress in "The World of Aranara" quest. The reason behind this is that one must collect an item known as the Vintage Lyre, which can only be obtained through the aforementioned quest.

This guide will presume that readers have already completed the prerequisite quests. This means they should have completed:

Woodland Encounter

The Children of Vimara Village

Into the Woods

The Lost Child.

They should now be on "The World of Aranara" quest, which will inevitably have players unlock this hidden Statue of the Seven.

How to unlock Sumeru's secret Statue of the Seven in Genshin Impact 3.0?

A player sailing on their way to Sumeru's hidden Statue of the Seven (Image via HoYoverse0

The first part of The World of Aranara is pretty self-explanatory. Gamers must return to Vimura Village and talk to Amadhiah. Once that conversation happens, Travelers will automatically obtain the Vintage Lyre. Afterward, use the Waverider Waypoint to summon a Waverider and go north.

Travelers will be sailing for a while. It's pretty easy to follow the Dendro trail and listen to Paimon ramble simultaneously. Players will eventually be on land near a part of the map that is strangely absent. That portion of the map is where Sumeru's hidden Statue of the Seven is.

Readers should see something similar to this (Image via HoYoverse)

The "hard part" of this quest is coming up. Until then, Travelers just need to continue the long and otherwise uneventful "Go to where Vanarana is" step. They will eventually see a step called "Enter Vanarana." Going there will begin a process where players have to play music in a certain way to unlock Sumeru's hidden Statue of the Seven.

This is where the "hard part" begins (Image via HoYoverse)

Once players see the brief cutscene, it's time to go to their inventory and equip the Vintage Lyre gadget. They should start playing in this particular spot.

You should see a screen like this one now (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players need to play certain notes in a specific order. In this case, only the top row matters, so ignore the bottom two rows. In this section, play:

Fa

Mi

So

Fa

Do

It's very Zelda-esque, but Genshin Impact players aren't done yet. They must now go through the arch, which is done simply by walking into the area near them. Once that happens, Travelers must collect 15 Phantasmal Seeds.

This is what the seed looks like (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can collect these Phantasmal Seeds simply by touching them. Using an Electro character to attack the blue flowers will reveal their locations more easily. Once all 15 seeds are collected, return to the arch and offer them to get a Precious Chest.

The next task is to follow some strange traces.

The game marks this spot for the player, so it's hard to miss (Image via HoYoverse)

It's time to use the Vintage Lyre again. Like before, play Fa Mi So Fa Do. A cutscene will be played, and Travelers will get an achievement. More importantly, Sumeru's hidden Statue of the Seven will now appear in the overworld. The rest of this Genshin Impact 3.0 quest is simple, but the primary purpose of this article was to unlock this hidden Statue of the Seven.

The main objective to activate in this Genshin Impact guide (Image via HoYoverse)

All that's left to do is to go to the above location and activate the Statue of the Seven. A whole new section of the map will light up, and players are free to either finish the quest or do something else in Genshin Impact 3.0.

