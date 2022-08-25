How to clean up the Withering Zone in Genshin Impact

Early on in Genshin Impact 3.0's The Children of Vimara Village quest is a prompt that reads "How to clean up the Withering Zone." This guide should simplify things for players. After all, the game makes it rather vague and doesn't hold the player's hand during this part of the quest.

Thankfully, the whole process is relatively simple. It revolves around using Dendrogana and either Charged Attacks or Aimed Shots to destroy the Withering Branches. This quest guide will include all the relevant Withering Branches that Genshin Impact players need to destroy.

The Children of Vimara Village quest guide in Genshin Impact: How to clean up the Withering Zone

Use the nearby Dendrogana (Image via HoYoverse)

Close to Rana is an object with a moving green symbol on it. Going near it should prompt a "Summon Dendrogana" action. Interact with it to get some Dendrogana surrounding your active character. The gist of cleaning up the Withering Zones revolves around activating Dendrogana and then using either a Charged Attack or an Aimed Shot on the Withering Branches.

The following compilation of images displays some examples of the moments before a Withering Branch is destroyed.

An example of clearing three Withering Branches (Image via HoYoverse)

These three can be spotted in front of Rana and are hard to miss. The left one is the first one Travelers will see, and the remaining two are located to the west of the first Withering Branch. Players must also defeat enemies once all of the branches are destroyed.

On the bottom of their screen, players will find an indicator that shows how much their characters have decayed. Simply stepping out of the Withering Zone will reset the progress.

Approach this strange plant and select this option (Image via HoYoverse)

There is one more thing to destroy here in order to clear the Withering Zone in this Genshin Impact quest. Approach the big red plant (also known as the Tumor of the Withering) that is near two of the Withering Branches. If players have destroyed all the Withering Branches with Dendrogana and defeated the enemies, they should see a prompt similar to the one shown in the above image.

Selecting the option will destroy the Withering Zone and trigger a brief cutscene. After the cutscene is over, players will be told to go to Vimura Village. The rest of this quest is rather straightforward.

Finishing up the quest

The player will have to follow Rana once again (Image via HoYoverse)

After arriving at Vimura Village, the player will have to sit through a few more conversations and continue following Rana. Eventually, they will have to tell kids some stories. More extensive dialogue takes place, and the player eventually leaves the village to finish this quest.

The later quests in this Genshin Impact quest series also involve Withering Zones. Clearing them in those quests is largely the same, except the locations will be different. In case players need a reminder, these are the steps to follow:

Collect some Dendrogana

Use either Charged Attacks or Aimed Shots at the Withering Branches

Defeat the enemies in the area

Interact with the Tumor of the Withering to destroy it

It's a gameplay feature that Genshin Impact players should be able to get used to quickly.

