How to get to Sumeru in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has launched patch 3.0 and fans can finally explore the most anticipated Sumeru region. The latest patch will only unlock the rainforest part of Sumeru and judging from the size of the map, it is going to take a while before players completely explore the area.

Unlike Inazuma, there is no special route or cutscene for players to watch. Instead, players will have to go through a passage that will be added in the Chasm after updating Genshin Impact.

Crossing the tunnel will directly lead to one of the Sumeru's Statue of the Seven, opening the Sumeru map and revealing tons of other information. Here is everything players need to know on how to enter Sumeru in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Finding the route to Sumeru

The new patch 3.0 releases the Dendro nation Sumeru where players have a chance to explore the unknown regions for Dendroculus, puzzles, treasure chests, and Primogems.

Players will have to reach Sumeru first to experience all of that, which is simpler than one would imagine.

Once Genshin Impact has been updated to the latest version, players will find a new teleport waypoint located in the Southeast part of the Chasm.

Starting with the latest Archon Quest "Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark" will automatically navigate to the route players need to take to reach Sumeru.

Players must teleport to Liyue's Statue of the Seven located in Cinnabar Cliff on the overworld part of The Chasm and head towards the new teleport waypoint marked on the map below.

Follow this route to reach Sumeru (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will have to run and glide their way to this teleport waypoint. Before entering the passage, players are advised to activate the new Teleport Waypoint. As they pass through the new route, players will come across a seelie and the new Four-Leaf Sigil.

After a short tutorial, players will be able to use the new Four-Leaf Sigil to swiftly pass through the Sumeru rainforest. Players will now officially enter the new Sumeru region. If players continue on the path, they will come across their first Dendro Statue of the Seven.

Eligibility Criteria to enter Sumeru in Genshin Impact

There is a good chance all the veteran or up-to-date players will have no issues entering Sumeru. However, some players might get stuck with a wall of pre-requisites that they have yet to fulfill to enter Sumeru.

Here are the pre-requisites one must complete to enter Sumeru:

Adventure Rank must be level 35 or above

Must have completed the Archon Quest "Chapter II: Act IV – Requiem of the Echoing Depths"

Once all the pre-requisites are met, players will be able to track the new Archon Quest and navigate themselves to Sumeru. With all that and the new limited events, players have tons of new content to experience and cover. it will take a good amount of time and effort for fans to completely explore the newly unlcoked Sumeru.

The new patch also includes new characters that will be introduced through the main story quests and some can even be summoned from the character event banners.

