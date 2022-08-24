How to update Genshin Impact on PC: Launcher and game update guide

The most recent patch for Genshin Impact, version 2.8, is now available for download worldwide so gamers can access its new content. With each release, the developers enhance the game with a new region, characters, and material.

The highlights of the most recent patch are:

New 5-star character - Tighnari

New 4-star characters - Collei and Dori

Character reruns - Zhongli, Ganyu, and Sangonomiya Kokomi

New region - Sumeru

New elemental reactions - Bloom, Quicken, and Bloom

Players must update Genshin Impact first to experience the new features, and the procedure may differ depending on the platform. The instructions, however, are not too difficult to follow, and this article will act as a guide for the PC platform.

Follow these steps to update Genshin Impact version 3.0 on PCs

On August 24, 2022, at 11 am (UTC+8), the most recent patch 3.0 update was formally released worldwide. The pre-installation function was included in the client launcher a few days before its release.

With the help of this function, users can download the game's resource files in advance for quicker update installation. If they have previously downloaded the game resources, it won't take more than ten minutes for the update to finish.

Travelers need to manually update the title from the client launcher before being able to start the game. Fortunately, it is an easy process for both PC and Mobile platforms.

Players must take a few simple procedures to update the famous gacha game.

Click on Update to start the process (Image via HoYoverse)

Those on PC only need to launch the client launcher to be prompted to update the title to the most recent version. The launcher will begin unzipping the files after users select the "Update" button, presuming the game files were downloaded earlier via the pre-installation feature.

Gamers must first download the game's resources if they haven't used the pre-installation feature. After that, the game will update automatically.

The launch button will light up after the process is complete (Image via HoYoverse)

The launch button will immediately transition back to the prompt button after the update is finished, allowing players to boot the title. It will begin checking the recently downloaded data during the loading screen, so Travelers will have to wait again.

They can log into their accounts and access the latest content if the verification process is successful.

How to update Genshin Impact version 3.0 on mobile platform

suna. @aimanjy



#GenshinImpact mobile users when they drop the update for genshin 3.0: mobile users when they drop the update for genshin 3.0:#GenshinImpact https://t.co/5wiiU7634V

On the other hand, all mobile users go through a different process. Genshin Impact must first be updated by gamers via their respective app shops (App Store/Play Store). The launcher will be updated via a brief download.

Then, players must launch the game so that it can update itself and download the necessary files. Genshin Impact will immediately begin verifying the game files after successfully updating to the most recent version.

Users can access their accounts after this process is finished. The length of time required for the entire download and update process varies on the device and internet bandwidth.

Gamers must ensure they have enough space on their devices because Genshin Impact 3.0 patch updates have an extremely large update size with the addition of a new region.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer