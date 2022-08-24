Genshin Impact 3.0 patch notes: New artifacts, characters, features, and adjustments

Genshin Impact 3.0 is the newest update on the table, so it's worth looking at the patch notes and other official sources to determine what players can expect. It's a massive new update, so it will be fairly long to cover here, but this article will try to condense the important parts together.
This general overview won't be too specific, considering the scope of how much content there is.
Genshin Impact 3.0 patch notes: What to know
The full patch notes for Genshin Impact 3.0 can be seen in the above tweet. This article will summarize the important parts while adding some context to it. Less useful fillers will be cut out for the reader's convenience. For starters:
- Maintenance begins at 6:00 AM (UTC+8)
- Maintenance should end around 11:00 AM (UTC+8)
- Players get 300 Primogems as compensation (60 Primogems per hour)
New area
One of the most anticipated aspects of Genshin Impact 3.0 is the introduction of Sumeru. These are the following areas hyped up for Sumeru:
- Ardravi Valley
- Ashavan Forest
- Avidya Forest
- Lokapala Jungle
- Vanarana
- Vissudha Field
Sumeru will feature something known as the Tree of Dreams, which functionally works similarly to Inazuma's Sacred Sakura. Except for this time, it uses Dendro Sigils.
New characters
The Genshin Impact 3.0 patch notes mention Tighnari, Collei, and Dori as new playable characters. Tighnari and Collei will be summonable on the first banner, while Dori will make her debut in the second half of the update.
The new characters' rarity, element, and weapon are:
- Tighnari: 5-star Dendro Bow
- Collei: 4-star Dendro Bow
- Dori: 4-star Electro Claymore
The banners of note include:
- 1st half: Tighnari and Zhongli
- 2nd half: Ganyu and Kokomi
New element
Dendro is making its grand debut for players to finally take full advantage of in this update. The patch notes briefly show off Catalyze and Bloom, but there are other Elemental Reactions worth mentioning:
- Aggravate
- Burgeon
- Hyperbloom
- Quicken
- Spread
Its Elemental Resonance is Sprawling Greenery. The effect is:
"Elemental Mastery increased by 50. After triggering Burning, Quicken, or Bloom reactions, all nearby party members gain 30 Elemental Mastery for 6s. After triggering Aggravate, Spread, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon reactions, all nearby party members gain 20 Elemental Mastery for 6s. The durations of the aforementioned effects will be counted independently."
New domains
The new repeatable domains of note are:
- Spire of Solitary Enlightenment (Artifacts)
- Steeple of Ignorance (Talent Level-Up Materials)
- Tower of Abject Pride (Weapon Ascension Materials)
There are also several one-time domains, such as:
- Fragment of Childhood Dreams
- The Coordinates of Sun and Rain
- The Dark Valley
- Under the Umbrella's Shade
New equipment
Hunter's Path is a brand new 5-star Bow that will appear on the first Epitome Invocation of Genshin Impact 3.0, while End of the Line is a new 4-star Bow that is available from Sumeru's Fishing Association.
There are five new forgeable 4-star weapons in Sumeru, which consist of:
- Forest Regalia (Claymore)
- Fruit of Fulfillment (Catalyst)
- King's Squire (Bow)
- Moonpiercer (Polearm)
- Sapwood Blade (Sword)
New artifacts
Two new artifact sets will appear in this update. They are:
- Deepwood Memories
- Gilded Dreams
These two new artifacts come from the previously mentioned Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain.
New events
The following events have been confirmed to be part of this update:
- Graven Innocence
- Fayz Trials
- Lost Riches
- Ley Line Overflow
- Tablet Analytics
The patch notes reveal that Collei and a Crown of Insight are available in the Graven Innocence event.
New quests
Predictably, a new region means that there is a fresh Archon Quest for players to do. Genshin Impact 3.0 will introduce two new acts into Chapter III of the Archon Quest series:
- Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark
- The Morn a Thousand Roses Bring
Apart from that, the patch notes also mention that there will be a Story Quest released in this update. It's known as Vulpes Zerda Chapter: Act I - The Unanswerable Problems.
New enemies
A new region also means plenty of new enemies, such as:
- Dendro Specter
- Electro Regisvine
- Elemental Fungi
- Jadeplume Terrorshroom
- Ruin Drake: Earthguard
- Ruin Drake: Skywatch
- The Eremites
Many of these provide new drops, which vary from enemy to enemy.
Important adjustments
Hydro's Elemental Resonance has been changed to the following in Genshin Impact 3.0:
"Affected by Pyro for 40% less time. Increases Max HP by 25%."
Electro's Elemental Resonance has been changed to:
"Affected by Hydro for 40% less time. Superconduct, Overloaded, Electro-Charged, Quicken, Aggravate, or Hyperbloom have a 100% chance to generate an Electro Elemental Particle (CD: 5s)."
There have also been several adjustments to the DPS capabilities of:
- Tyrant of the Skies
- Erstwhile King of the Skies
Floating Hydro Fungi and Raiden Shogun's AI were optimized as well. Past that, there are a few other notable adjustments:
- Up to 10 pre-set party compositions
- Friend list expanded to 60
- Players can adjust horizontal and vertical sensitivity in Camera Sensitivity
- Various audio improvements, such as an "Ally at Low HP" voiceline
- Ten more artifact sets will be added to the Mystic Offering
Once Genshin Impact 3.0 goes live, Travelers will be able to experience all of this content and much more. Do note that there will also be several bug fixes not currently listed in the above HoYoLAB patch notes.
Q. Do you like Genshin Impact 3.0's new content?
Yes
No