Genshin Impact 3.0 patch notes: New artifacts, characters, features, and adjustments

Genshin Impact 3.0 is the newest update on the table, so it's worth looking at the patch notes and other official sources to determine what players can expect. It's a massive new update, so it will be fairly long to cover here, but this article will try to condense the important parts together.

This general overview won't be too specific, considering the scope of how much content there is.

Genshin Impact 3.0 patch notes: What to know

Update maintenance begins on 2022/08/24 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



The full patch notes for Genshin Impact 3.0 can be seen in the above tweet. This article will summarize the important parts while adding some context to it. Less useful fillers will be cut out for the reader's convenience. For starters:

Maintenance begins at 6:00 AM (UTC+8)

Maintenance should end around 11:00 AM (UTC+8)

Players get 300 Primogems as compensation (60 Primogems per hour)

New area

One of the most anticipated aspects of Genshin Impact 3.0 is the introduction of Sumeru. These are the following areas hyped up for Sumeru:

Ardravi Valley

Ashavan Forest

Avidya Forest

Lokapala Jungle

Vanarana

Vissudha Field

Sumeru will feature something known as the Tree of Dreams, which functionally works similarly to Inazuma's Sacred Sakura. Except for this time, it uses Dendro Sigils.

New characters

After the Version 3.0 update–2022/09/09 17:59:00



The Genshin Impact 3.0 patch notes mention Tighnari, Collei, and Dori as new playable characters. Tighnari and Collei will be summonable on the first banner, while Dori will make her debut in the second half of the update.

The new characters' rarity, element, and weapon are:

Tighnari: 5-star Dendro Bow

Collei: 4-star Dendro Bow

Dori: 4-star Electro Claymore

The banners of note include:

1st half: Tighnari and Zhongli

Tighnari and Zhongli 2nd half: Ganyu and Kokomi

New element

Dendro is making its grand debut for players to finally take full advantage of in this update. The patch notes briefly show off Catalyze and Bloom, but there are other Elemental Reactions worth mentioning:

Aggravate

Burgeon

Hyperbloom

Quicken

Spread

Its Elemental Resonance is Sprawling Greenery. The effect is:

"Elemental Mastery increased by 50. After triggering Burning, Quicken, or Bloom reactions, all nearby party members gain 30 Elemental Mastery for 6s. After triggering Aggravate, Spread, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon reactions, all nearby party members gain 20 Elemental Mastery for 6s. The durations of the aforementioned effects will be counted independently."

New domains

The one-time domains (Image via HoYoverse)

The new repeatable domains of note are:

Spire of Solitary Enlightenment (Artifacts)

Steeple of Ignorance (Talent Level-Up Materials)

Tower of Abject Pride (Weapon Ascension Materials)

There are also several one-time domains, such as:

Fragment of Childhood Dreams

The Coordinates of Sun and Rain

The Dark Valley

Under the Umbrella's Shade

New equipment

Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new equipment that will be appearing in Version 3.0! Come on, let's take a look.



(Examples of the following weapon based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1)



Hunter's Path is a brand new 5-star Bow that will appear on the first Epitome Invocation of Genshin Impact 3.0, while End of the Line is a new 4-star Bow that is available from Sumeru's Fishing Association.

There are five new forgeable 4-star weapons in Sumeru, which consist of:

Forest Regalia (Claymore)

Fruit of Fulfillment (Catalyst)

King's Squire (Bow)

Moonpiercer (Polearm)

Sapwood Blade (Sword)

New artifacts

Two new artifact sets will appear in this update. They are:

Deepwood Memories

Gilded Dreams

These two new artifacts come from the previously mentioned Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain.

New events

The new event "Graven Innocence" is about to begin! In Port Ormos, Sumeru, there is a shop named Acara Crafts. One can hear the many sighs of craftsmen within...



The following events have been confirmed to be part of this update:

Graven Innocence

Fayz Trials

Lost Riches

Ley Line Overflow

Tablet Analytics

The patch notes reveal that Collei and a Crown of Insight are available in the Graven Innocence event.

New quests

Predictably, a new region means that there is a fresh Archon Quest for players to do. Genshin Impact 3.0 will introduce two new acts into Chapter III of the Archon Quest series:

Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark

The Morn a Thousand Roses Bring

Apart from that, the patch notes also mention that there will be a Story Quest released in this update. It's known as Vulpes Zerda Chapter: Act I - The Unanswerable Problems.

New enemies

Some of the new enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

A new region also means plenty of new enemies, such as:

Dendro Specter

Electro Regisvine

Elemental Fungi

Jadeplume Terrorshroom

Ruin Drake: Earthguard

Ruin Drake: Skywatch

The Eremites

Many of these provide new drops, which vary from enemy to enemy.

Important adjustments

The official promotional image for Genshin Impact 3.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Hydro's Elemental Resonance has been changed to the following in Genshin Impact 3.0:

"Affected by Pyro for 40% less time. Increases Max HP by 25%."

Electro's Elemental Resonance has been changed to:

"Affected by Hydro for 40% less time. Superconduct, Overloaded, Electro-Charged, Quicken, Aggravate, or Hyperbloom have a 100% chance to generate an Electro Elemental Particle (CD: 5s)."

There have also been several adjustments to the DPS capabilities of:

Tyrant of the Skies

Erstwhile King of the Skies

Floating Hydro Fungi and Raiden Shogun's AI were optimized as well. Past that, there are a few other notable adjustments:

Up to 10 pre-set party compositions

Friend list expanded to 60

Players can adjust horizontal and vertical sensitivity in Camera Sensitivity

Various audio improvements, such as an "Ally at Low HP" voiceline

Ten more artifact sets will be added to the Mystic Offering

Once Genshin Impact 3.0 goes live, Travelers will be able to experience all of this content and much more. Do note that there will also be several bug fixes not currently listed in the above HoYoLAB patch notes.

