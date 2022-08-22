Collei's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's upcoming 3.0 patch will bring in new characters. Collei is one of the new 4-star characters from Sumeru who will debut in the forthcoming update. Furthermore, she will be one of the first Dendro characters along with Tighnari, allowing players to form new teams to trigger Dendro-based elemental reactions.

Fortunately, Sumeru leaks have already revealed the ascension materials required for Collei. However, fans cannot collect all of them since some of the materials are only available in the region of Sumeru. Thankfully, fans can start collecting these Sumeru-based ascension materials in three days when the 3.0 patch is finally released. The following article will cover all the ascension materials players need to farm for Collei after Sumeru's release in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.0 All you need to know about Collei's ascension materials

The above tweet reveals all the materials that players will need for Collei's max ascension and to level up her talents. Collei is a 4-star character from Sumeru who has a Dendro vision in Genshin Impact, which is why most of her ascension materials are from the same region.

A free copy of Collei will be handed out as a reward in an upcoming Sumeru event called Graven Innonence, so Collei fans should definitely start collecting all these materials as soon as Sumeru is released.

Nagadus Emerald Gemstones

Nagadus Emerald Gemstones (Image via Genshin Impact)

With the release of Sumeru, Genshin Impact players will be able to collect new Dendro gemstones as dropped rewards after defeating bosses. Collei will need the new Nagadus Emerald gemstones for her ascension.

Here is a list of all the Nagadus Emerald that players will need to collect:

Nagadus Emerald Sliver x 1

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x 9

Nagadus Emerald Chunk x 9

Nagadus Emerald Gemstones x 6

As of now, players can only collect this ascension material after defeating a new Sumeru boss, the Jadeplume Terrorshroom.

Majestic Hooked Beak

daily dendro 🌱 sumeru! @dendrosdaily This is the boss that drops the ascension materials for Collei and Tighnari! This is the boss that drops the ascension materials for Collei and Tighnari! https://t.co/gO1V9voKUE

Other than the Nagadus Emerald gemstones, the Jadeplume Terrorshroom will also drop another ascension material called Majestic Hooked Beak as a boss reward. Interestingly, this boss drop is also needed for Collei's ascension.

Collei will need around 46 Majestic Hooked Beaks to ascend to level 90. The Jadeplume Terrorshroom is an upcoming new boss that will be introduced in Sumeru and not much is known about it currently. Hopefully, future leaks and posts will reveal more about its attacks and weaknesses.

Rukkhashava Mushrooms

Like every other Genshin Impact character, Collei needs a local specialty for her ascension. Based on the leaks, players will need a local specialty of Sumeru called Rukkhashava Mushrooms.

These Rukkhashava Mushrooms can be found deep in the wild within the Sumeru rainforest. Fortunately, players can focus their search for this local ingredient in the Ashavan Realm and Avidya Forest for better chances. Players will need to collect around 168 of these to ascend Collei to level 90.

Arrowhead from Hilichurl Archers

The only ascension material that Genshin Impact players can collect for Collei beforehand are these Arrowheads. They are common ascension materials that are dropped by Hilichurl Archers. Players will need to collect a fairly large amount since they are standard materials.

Here is the list of arrowheads that players will need to ascend Collei to level 90:

Firm Arrowhead x 18

Sharp Arrowhead x 30

Weathered Arrowhead x 36

Players can use the Adventure Guidebook to locate the spawn points of Hilichurl Archers or watch the YouTube guide shown above that shows a farming route to collect enough arrowheads.

Lastly, players will also need tons of Mora even after collecting all the ascension materials to ascend Collei to level 90. A total of 420K Mora will be needed to ascend Collei to the highest level.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S