Genshin Impact Sumeru enemies and wildlife: Fungi, Eremites, Electro Regisvine, and more

The Sumeru region of Genshin Impact is a nation known for its wisdom, flora, and foliage. In addition to tons of unique building structures, players can also find new creatures and enemies waiting to be discovered in the area.

HoYoverse released the fourth volume of the Sumeru Adventure Journal on August 20, which only included certain creatures and opponents. This way, Travelers can discover more content for themselves in the new version by exploring the Dendro region when it arrives.

Genshin Impact: New creatures and enemies in Sumeru version 3.0

1) Fungi

New variety of Fungi in Sumeru 3.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Fungi may not be a new type of enemy in Genshin Impact as there are already 'Floating Hydro Fungus' in The Chasm: The Underground Mines, but Sumeru has a new variety of Fungi that players will encounter soon.

Floating Dendro Fungus Stretchy Anemo Fungus Whirling Electro Fungus Grounded Hydroshroom Winged Dendroshroom

The names themselves give away a lot of information about their capabilities, such as the fact that the Whirling Electro Fungus may have a spin attack that inflicts Electro damage on active characters. In The Chasm, the Floating Hydro Fungus is found in groups and is never alone. So, players can likely expect these new types of Fungi to be found in groups in Sumeru as well.

2) The Eremites

Eremite Desert Clearwater and Sunfrost (Image via HoYoverse)

Eremite Desert Clearwater and Eremite Sunfrost are the only Eremite enemies officially introduced in the Adventure Journal. Since Eremite is known to be a loosely-organized mercenary corps and is willing to work for anyone as long as the pay is good, Travelers can expect more Eremite enemies, similar to Treasure Hoarders, in the upcoming Sumeru update.

3) Ruin Drakes

Ruin Drake: Skywatch (Image via HoYoverse)

Automatons will have a new family member with the addition of Ruin Drake: Earthguard and Skywatch. One of the Earthguard's skills was revealed during the last Genshin Impact Special Program. It can periodically release a torrent of energy and will increase its own Elemental RES, based on the previous main type of Elemental Damage it suffered.

4) Electro Regisvine

Electro Regisvine as a new boss (Image via HoYoverse)

Electro Regisvine is a new variety of Regisvines in Genshin Impact and will be a normal boss for players to battle against. Surprisingly, this Electro creature is found in Sumeru, a land of Dendro.

5) Jadeplume Terrorshroom

Jadeplume Terrorshroom as a new boss (Image via HoYoverse)

The Jadeplume Terrorshroom is another boss that will be dropping materials for two Dendro characters in Sumeru. Based on the livestream, Jadeplume has two states: Activated and non-Activated. The Activated state will unleash more fearsome attacks on the party, while in the non-Activated state, it can summon Fungi to the battlefield.

6) New wildlife

Shaggy Sumpter Beast (Image via HoYoverse)

As shown before, Sumeru in Genshin Impact has a unique climate and ecology, resulting in the appearance of many fantastical creatures. These currently include:

Shaggy Sumpter Beast Rishboland Tiger Spinocrocodile Shroomboar

Shroomboar in Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers may find the name Shroomboar familiar as it is quite similar to the Forest Boars in Mondstadt and Liyue. They are the same species, but the Shroomboars have undergone a curious and unique transformation in the rainforest region of Sumeru.

With such an exciting reveal of new creatures and enemies in Sumeru, Genshin Impact has announced that the Sumeru Adventure Journal has come to an end, after releasing a total of four volumes.

