Genshin Impact Sumeru puzzles: Dendrograna, Withering Zones, and Stone Pillar Seals

Sumeru in Genshin Impact version 3.0 will feature new gameplay mechanics and modes for players to experience when exploring. Some puzzles in the forest have been revealed in the latest volume of Sumeru Adventure Journal from HoYoverse.

The journal contains information on how Travelers can solve the puzzles for certain mechanisms in Sumeru. With the official data, players can now prepare for what they can expect in the next Genshin Impact update.

Genshin Impact: Puzzles and mechanisms in the Sumeru Forest

1) The Power of Dendrograna

Dendrograna can be used to destroy or activate particular objects in Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

In the previous Sumeru Adventure Journal Volume 2, Genshin Impact revealed that Sumeru has its own Dendrograna that can help Travelers in combat. Other than that, this Dendrograna can also be used to solve puzzles.

When carrying Dendrograna, gamers can use a Charged Attack or Aimed Shot to activate or destroy certain objects in Sumeru. This action will help them solve some puzzles and may reveal a hidden treasure.

2) The Mysterious Withering Zone

The Withering location in Genshin Impact Trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

While exploring Sumeru, Genshin Impact players may encounter an area full of desolation and decay. This landscape is known as 'The Withering.' Keep in mind that The Withering is not a fixed location. Instead, it refers to areas that have been corroded by a mysterious and ominous power.

Decay accumulation near Withering Zone (Image via HoYoverse)

Within the Withering Zone, Travelers will accumulate Decay. All party members will have decreased All Elemental RES, Physical RES, and maximum HP. If they stay in the Withering Zone for a long duration, the whole team may die at a fast rate.

Candle of Life and Flames of Life in Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

To counter this effect, players can go near Candle of Life and Flames of Life, which will help decrease the accumulation of Decay from the Withering Zone.

Steps to destroy the Withering (Image via HoYoverse)

Gamers can use the power of Dendrograna to clear the Withering Zones. When carrying a Dendrograna, use a Charged Attack or Aimed Shot to destroy the small Withering Branches first.

When all Withering Branches are destroyed, the 'Tumor of the Withering' at the center of the Withering Zone summons monsters to attack the active characters. Travelers must defeat all of their opponents before they can destroy the tumor.

3) Seed Mirror

Seed Mirror can be seen on top of a tower (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can use a special Seed Mirror from tall towers all over the forest to spot Withering Zones that have yet to take shape. When gamers spot any of the observation locations, they can go there and destroy the Tumor of the Withering to stop the creation and expansion of the Withering ahead of time.

4) Stone Pillar Seals

Enemy sealed within the Stone Pillar Seals (Image via HoYoverse)

In Sumeru, a unique stone pillar called Stone Pillar Seals is used as a key to sealing certain ruin machines. Genshin Impact players can use Pyro attacks to neutralize the energy within the pillar and release the corresponding seal. However, remember that sealed enemies may come to life after being unsealed and challenge them.

5) Strange Energy Extraction Device

A mechanism in the Eremite Camp (Image via HoYoverse)

The last mechanism is a Strange Energy Extraction Device within the Eremite Camp. Players can find control keys near the area to shut down the device. During this process, they must defeat enemies who attempt to approach and hinder their progress. Travelers must clear the area of various obstructions and ensure the device is deactivated within the time limit.

Unsurprisingly, miHoYo will add many new mechanisms to Sumeru in Genshin Impact version 3.0. Travelers can expect a fresh experience when exploring the new region.

Edited by R. Elahi