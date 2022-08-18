Genshin Impact Sumeru patch release date, time and countdown for all servers

Genshin Impact recently premiered their 3.0 Special Program, "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings," which announced details about the upcoming patch 3.0 update. The new Sumeru update was announced to globally release on August 24, 2022.

The livestream shared all sorts of latest upcoming content along with Sumeru and the new Dendro element. Additionally, there are also new events and character event banners that Genshin Impact fans can look forward to in the latest patch.

The new patch will introduce three characters from Sumeru that fans might love to summon through their Primogems. Here's everything they need to know about Sumeru's release date and time.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Sumeru release date and time for all servers

During the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream, the Sumeru release date was announced. The picture was shown during this announcement, which also showed the expected global release dates for future patches.

Based on the announcement, fans can expect the patch 3.0 update expected to be released on August 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). Officials have not revealed the release time, but this time it is based on historical precedence.

Here is a list of Sumeru update release times in relevant different timezones:

Sumeru update release time in EST: 11:00 PM

Sumeru update release time in PST: 8:00 PM

Sumeru update release time in BST: 4:00 AM

Sumeru update release time in CST: 11:00 AM

Sumeru update release time in IST: 8:30 AM

Let us not forget the maintenance break that happens before every update. Officials always announce a maintenance update where all servers go down for five hours before the version updates are globally released. The maintenance always begins at 6:00 AM (UTC+8) on the same day.

The Phase I banners will also be released together with the Sumeru update where players will have the opportunity to spend their primogems to summon the following 3.0 banner featured characters:

Tighnari (5-star)

Zhongli (5-star)

Collei (4-star)

Fischl (4-star)

Diona (4-star)

Genshin Impact 3.0: Sumeru update release countdown for all servers

Since converting time as per local timezone can be a nuisnace, a universal countdown has been attached to this article. Genshin Impact fans from all servers can refer to this universal countdown that shows the expected release date and time for the Sumeru update.

Readers should also keep in mind that the release date could be slightly different for players on EU (Europe) and NA (North America) servers. However, the version update rolls out globally, hence players can rely on the countdown above to visualize the release of Sumeru in patch 3.0 update.

What to expect from Sumeru update in patch 3.0 ?

Fans can check out the preview page of the new 3.0 version "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings," which includes all the upcoming content. Here's a quick rundown of the upcoming content in Sumeru update:

Sumeru region

Dendro element

New artifacts

New limitied events

New Sumeru characters

New craftable weapons

New 5-star Bow (Hunter's Path)

Free 4-star Bow

Those who watched the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream must already be aware of the upcoming content in the patch 3.0 update. Overall, the Sumeru update is packed with tons of content despite the decrease in patch duration, so players should definitely look forward to the new Sumeru patch.

