Top 5 features and changes coming to Genshin Impact 3.0 patch

Genshin Impact 3.0 is going to be a huge patch full of incredible content for players to enjoy. There is definitely a lot more than just five simple features and changes to mention. However, detailing all of the upcoming modifications would be far too lengthy.

Ergo, let's just take a look at five awesome new features that Travelers can expect to see in the much-anticipated update. Most of this content was officially revealed by HoYoverse, but there is one minor entry that was leaked to be happening in this update. With that out of the way, let's dive straight into the listicle.

Five amazing features to expect in Genshin Impact 3.0

5) Fixed alternate sprints and Elemental Skills

Mona and Ayaka's alternate sprints are incredibly unique in terms of how they operate, but there is something clunky about them. Thankfully, Genshin Impact 3.0 is fixing how their alternate sprints work, meaning that players won't be caught up in any minor collisions anymore.

Sayu and Yelan's Elemental Skills have also been fixed to work similarly. Thus, these four characters will be more valuable to use when exploring Sumeru and other locations. Players who don't use any of these characters won't care about this change, but those who do will greatly appreciate it.

4) Plenty of new artifact-related content

Genshin Impact 3.0 will introduce two new artifact sets, known as:

Deepwood Memories Gilded Dreams

New artifact sets are always exciting to mess around with, but there is also a fantastic new addition to an old feature that some Travelers might have missed. The change is related to the Artifact Strongbox. In Genshin Impact 3.0, the following sets will be added to that old feature:

Archaic Petra

Blizzard Strayer

Crimson Witch of Flames

Heart of Depth

Lavawalker

Maiden Beloved

Retracing Bolide

Thundering Fury

Thundersoother

Viridescent Venerer

Some of these artifact sets are the best possible choice for several characters, so having more ways to collect them is a great aspect to note here.

3) New characters

The new playable characters in Genshin Impact 3.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the best parts of a gacha game is all of the characters that a player can pull at any given time. Genshin Impact 3.0 will continue to introduce new characters, such as:

Tighnari

Collei

Dori

Not to mention, it will include some popular reruns featuring Ganyu, Zhongli, and Kokomi. Trying to get a specific character is one of the main reasons why people spend money on this game, so seeing this new cast is bound to excite some parts of the playerbase.

2) A new region to explore (Sumeru)

There are many exciting new things to see in a new region, such as:

A new cast of characters to interact with

More lore to discover

An abundance of new quests to do

New treasure to find

Sumeru is a vastly new region that many Travelers have wanted to visit since its initial reveal date. Many have loved Inazuma and all of its new islands from the 2.0 updates, so there is a ton of expectation when it comes to Sumeru in Genshin Impact 3.0.

1) Players can finally use Dendro

Dendro is going to be a fun element to use (Image via HoYoverse)

A new element is extremely rare to see in Genshin Impact. Since the game's debut almost two years ago, there hasn't been a single new element introduced for players to use. Dendro existed in the beginning, but it was only used by NPCs and didn't do much at the time.

Genshin Impact 3.0 will introduce several playable Dendro characters alongside a plethora of new Elemental Reactions. Such changes are unprecedented in this game, even if it is expected that Dendro will eventually be usable for a long time.

It could be years until the next usable element is introduced, and that's assuming more elements can be introduced. Hence, a usable Dendro element is well-deserving of being the top spot on a list like this one.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul